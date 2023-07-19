Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Speckle Park weaner steers make 390c/$971 at Monto

July 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Most classes firm to dearer at Monto
Most classes firm to dearer at Monto

There were 686 head yarded at KellCo Rural Agencies fortnightly fat and store sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.