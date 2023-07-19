Most classes firm to dearer at Monto

There were 686 head yarded at KellCo Rural Agencies fortnightly fat and store sale on Wednesday.
A good run of feeder and weaner steers was yarded. Most classes sold firm to dearer; lightweight cattle showing more bos indicus content met a tougher market.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas, Biloela, Boyne Valley and Eidsvold.
Droughtmaster bull sold to 223.2c/kg at 795kg to return $1774.44.
Santa bull sold to 228.2c at 945kg to return $2156.49.
Charbray cross steers sold to 260.2c at 577kg to return $1502.66.
Brahman cows sold to 213.2c at 655kg to return $1396.46.
Charbray cross cows sold to 223.2c at 660kg to return $1473.12.
Bazadaise heifer sold to 268.2c at 497kg to return $1334.30.
Angus cross steers sold to 320.2c at 472kg to return $1511.80.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 322.2c at 417kg to return $1343.57.
Brangus steers sold to 374.2c at 253kg to return $950.05.
Speckle Park steers sold to 390.2c at 249kg to return $971.60.
Speckle Park cross steers sold to 368.2c at 242kg to return $893.59.
Simmental cross steers sold to 370.2c at 227kg to return $842.20.
Droughtmaster steers sold to 342.2c at 251kg to return $860.17.
Droughtmaster cross steers sold to 352.2c at 252kg to return $889.30.
Santa cross steers sold to 360.2c at 261kg to return $941.92.
Charbray cross heifers sold to 262.2c at 262kg to return $689.21.
Murray Grey cross heifers sold to 250.2c at 258kg to return $645.52.
Braford cross heifers sold to 256.2c at 262kg to return $672.52.
Droughtmaster heifers sold to 288.2c at 227kg to return $655.66.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.