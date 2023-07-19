Yearling steers reach 405c at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby on Wednesday reduced by 858 head down to 4132.
All the regular export buyers were in attendance and operating plus the southern buyers of the previous week returned and were active in the market. The usual feed and trade plus restocker buyers were also present.
Apart from light weight yearling heifers struggling to maintain a firm trend most other classes improved in price.
Yearling steers to restockers and feed averaged 5c to 8c/kg better. Yearling heifers to feed were noticeably dearer and lifted in price by 8c to over 20c/kg in places.
Cows sold to a dearer market to average 4c to 8c/kg better. Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 405c with a large sample at 351c and poor quality lines averaged 273c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 348c to 351c with sales to 372c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 336c with one outstanding pen reaching 374c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 238c and sold to 282c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 283c to 315c with sales to 336c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed were also in demand and averaged 290c and made to 318c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to 294c to average 287c/kg. A good sample of full mouth bullocks made to 256c and averaged 252c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 177c/kg. Heavy weight 3 score cows averaged 205c and made to 211c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to a top of 225c with an average of 217c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 277c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.