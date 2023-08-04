Recognition and promotion for the first-rate Limousin genetics available within Australia was the reasoning behind the establishment of the Limousin Australia Elite Female and Genetics Sale being held as an online simultaneous auction via AuctionsPlus.
Sale spokesperson Peter Grant said 14 female lots, five embryo lots and one semen lot will be offered by The Downfall, BJF, Four Mile and O'Sullivans Limousin studs for the inaugural sale.
"The auction will open from 9am on Wednesday, August 16 and run through until 6pm on Thursday, August 17, when the timer starts," Mr Grant said.
Limousin Genetics Australia was established at the beginning of 2023 by Peter and Pauline Grant, The Downfall Limousins, Bradley and Jodie Frohloff, BJF Limousins and David, Samantha and Tabitha Silcock, Storm King Limousins.
"These three studs believed it was time, after 50 years of Limousins in Australia, to recognise and promote the quality of Limousin genetics available in the domestic Limousin herd," Mr Grant said.
"We're also aiming to build the profile of the strong maternal traits that quality Limousin females have to offer," he said.
"Limousin females have often been offered for sale 'tagged' on at the end of Limousin bull sales and they are often neglected in the advertising and promotion of those sales."
Mr Grant said all of the lots on offer are genuinely top of the crop elite females and genetic packages.
"You will be hard pushed to find a better catalogue of Limousin females and genetics anywhere.
"These females have been given their own stand-alone sale because they deserve to be presented for sale in their own right rather than second to their male counterparts in a bull sale."
He said the sale is a natural extension to the BJF Limousin Invitational Bull Sale that has been "most successful and going from strength to strength with it now in its seventh year in 2023.
"We have invited the same vendors to be part of our Limousin Genetics Australia Sale.
"We have done this because we know these vendors are committed to offering quality animals that have a full performance profile with all traits recorded and analysed by BreedPlan, full protection for their health, and the health of the purchaser's herd through the extensive vaccination program and DNA verified parentage along with the key traits status such as poll, coat colour, and F94L."
The 14 female lots will consist of 17 total heifers, seven of which are apricot or red with the balance being black, with three lots being sold as 'pick of the pair'. Each of these animals is polled with 82 per cent being homozygous polled.
The five embryo lots will guarantee 100pc polled progeny, while progeny from two of the lots will ensure homozygous polled calves are produced. The semen lot to be offered is also homozygous polled.
Mr Grant said these lots had been carefully selected utilising modern genetics that have been fully Breedplan recorded.
"Data analysis indicates that they will produce progeny that meet contemporary market trends including high docility/temperament, evenness of fat distribution, are high yielding and can be the foundation for a strong self-replacing herd.
"The females and genetic packages on offer carry proven, genuinely elite pedigrees and are themselves the product of vendors' selective breeding programs over many years."
Pre-sale inspections of the lots on offer can be arranged via appointment with the vendors. All females in the sale will also be available for inspection on property at BJF Limousin, 32 Frohloff's Road, Yarraman, Queensland, from Tuesday, August 15 through Thursday, August 17.
Complimentary drinks and food will be available all day on August 17, when interested parties can carry out their inspections of the females, as well as all lots included in the BJF Limousin Invitational Bull Sale.
"This will culminate with a complimentary dinner and drinks in the evening while the Limousin Genetics Australia Elite Female and Genetics Sale concludes online."
The sale catalogue is now available online on the AuctionsPlus, Limousin Genetics Australia and BJF Limousin websites.
Hard copies are available on request via these websites or by contacting Peter Grant, 0417 531 364, or Brad Frohloff, 0410 022 750.
The agents for the sale are Midge Thompson, Aussie Land & Livestock, 0427 710 018, and Garth Weatherall, Bartholomew & Co, 0438 793 100.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
