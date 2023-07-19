Queensland Country Life
Nebo's Riverside Pastoral Co sells 718 steers through CQLX Gracemere

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Nebo grazier sells 718 head through CQLX
Nebo grazier sells 718 head through CQLX

A well-established Nebo commercial operation offloaded one of the largest number of steers that have been sold at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday.

