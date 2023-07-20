Queensland Country Life
Andrea and her Arabian chestnut Flash to retrace Cobb and Co in gruelling race

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
July 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Andrea Laws-King and her 15-year-old Arabian chestnut, Flash are saddling up for the Winton to Longreach Endurance Ride . Picture supplied.
World renown endurance rider, Andrea Laws-King is saddling up one more time for the historic Winton to Longreach Endurance Ride starting on July 29.

