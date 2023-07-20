World renown endurance rider, Andrea Laws-King is saddling up one more time for the historic Winton to Longreach Endurance Ride starting on July 29.
Andrea, aged 63, used to live at Beaudesert but has moved to Mornington Peninsula in retirement and still rides in World Championship events.
She saddled up to this event back when it was last run in 1995 and was unable to complete the ride due to her horse going lame.
Since then, Andrea has been keen to tick the ride off her bucket list, while at the same time supporting Angel Flight and Royal Flying Doctors Service.
In a twist of good fate, Andrea's neighbour, Peter Moran is an Angel Flight pilot, recently completing 195 missions for the charity and has offered his racetrack as training grounds in the lead up to the 220 kilometre ride.
Peter says he is more than happy to offer his track to Andrea, knowing she is supporting Angel Flight.
"I'm so grateful to use Peter's track for training as the grounds are either too wet or too hard at the moment," said Andrea.
Andrea is training 15km every second day and 60km on Saturday on her 15-year-old Arabian Chestnut, Flash.
"It's quite an ask for a horse to do 180km per day which is what we will do on the first ride day, and I've been training hard for the event with the aim of completing after the disappointment of not completing back in 1995," Andrea said.
"To finish the ride would be amazing and I'm so glad to be riding for an amazing cause having personally used their services."
The ride is being organised by the Central Western division of Queensland Country Women's Association to mark their 100th anniversary year.
The QCWA has teamed up with Queensland Endurance Riders Association who are instrumental in event logistics.
The iconic multi-day 220km ride retraces the path of Cobb and Co, a coaching company that connected bush settlements of Australia from 1850s to 1920s.
Angel Flight CEO, Marjorie Pagani says the ride has significant symbolism for Angel Flight whose mission is also to connect people from the bush with urban Australia to access vital medical care.
"We are amazed and humbled by the wide-spread involvement in this ride with people like Andrea coming from Mornington Peninsula to Winton to support a great cause."
Queensland Country Women's Association Central West Divisional President Lyndall Harriman said she the event has changed a lot since it was first established 40 years ago.
"We are riding with nine veterinarians and we must accommodate them and pay for their services, plus organise lighting at check points and portaloos," she said.
"A National Park has been created since the ride was last endured which has changed the original route.
"Logistics aside, raising funds for Angel Flight and Royal Flying Doctors is something we are honoured to do as both services are vital part of our communities and those who have signed up are excited about being part of such an iconic event."
The ride will conclude with a ticketed dinner for the sore saddlers and more sprightly community supporters, on Sunday, July 30, at Longreach Showgrounds.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.