Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Watch

Gundagai's Harry Waters shows Australia's auctioneer style at Calgary

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's representative in the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship, Harry Waters, centre at the podium in Calgary. Picture: Sally Gall
Australia's representative in the International Livestock Auctioneer Championship, Harry Waters, centre at the podium in Calgary. Picture: Sally Gall

Selling a $200 gift card for $375 Canadian dollars was one of the many highlights for Australia's representative at the Calgary Stampede International Livestock Auctioneer Championship last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.