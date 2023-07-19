Multiple vehicle collision at Bajool near Rockhampton

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) due to a multi-vehicle ongoing traffic incident at Bajool in Rockhampton.
The PSPA was declared at 12pm, with the exclusion zone including the Bruce Highway, McLean Road and Bobs Creek Road.
Officers were called to the area at 11.25am following reports of a multi-vehicle traffic crash. So far it has been confirmed by police media that multiple vehicles including cars and caravans have been involved.
Media sources have indicated the possibility of a semi-trailer carrying another vehicle having been involved.
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area and those within the exclusion zone are asked to remain indoors, or inside their vehicles, until further notice, and to follow directions from emergency crews.
Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed there were six patients as a result of the crash, with four being taken to hospital.
There was one patient in a stable condition and one in a serious condition. QAS was still assessing the remaining two as of 12:55pm.
There were eight QAS ambulance vehicles on the scene and one rescue helicopter.
The Bruce Highway is closed and there are a number of fires in the area as a result of the crash.
Police media have speculated the highway will likely be closed for several hours.
