Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

All the latest on seven-vehicle crash, including military tank, at Bajool near Rockhampton

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Updated 5:30pm

Queensland Police Service have confirmed the collision on the Bruce Highway at Bajool near Rockhampton involved seven vehicles. Police were called to the scene just before 11:30am on Wednesday, July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.