Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

'Over-flooded' market and low demand impact north Queensland capsicum growers

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
July 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowen Gumlu Growers Association CEO Ry Collins with president Carl Walker who grows capsicum and tomatoes at his Bowen operation called Phantom Produce. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Bowen Gumlu Growers Association CEO Ry Collins with president Carl Walker who grows capsicum and tomatoes at his Bowen operation called Phantom Produce. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

North Queensland capsicum grower Carl Walker says an over-saturation in the market and a dwindling demand for fresh vegetables are behind plummeting prices for growers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.