Great demand from new and repeat buyers resulted in a total clearance at the Glenlea Beef bull sale in Winton last Friday, July 14.
All 35 Charolais bulls sold to a top price of $11,500 and average of $7714.
Stud principal Roderick Binny thanked his returning clientele from the north, saying he was especially pleased to receive feedback about the adaptability of the Glenlea bulls.
"I'm very pleased to have such consistent demand right through the sale reflecting the quality of the draft, our big numbers allow us to select top bulls for all our sales," he said.
"The selection, growing and management regime we apply to our bulls gives them great adaptability to northern environment."
A top price of $11,500 was paid for lot 25, Glenlea JR (P) R/F, son of Glenlea Just Red (PP) R/F, who is a senior sire at Glenlea.
The top priced bull, along with 10 other lots, were selected by first time buyers Willsdown Pastoral, Windsor Park Station, Boulia, for an average price of $6909.
The even draft of sale bulls impressed northern producers, many of whom returned as repeat purchasers, having secured bulls in one of the previous four Winton sales and after seeing results from the bulls and their progeny.
Volume buyers and return customers, Ouchy Alva Pastoral, Viola Station, Julia Creek purchased seven bulls to a top of $9000, to average $7500.
Repeat buyers JF and SJ Smith selected lot 17 for $10,500, while Hereward Beef, Longreach took home lots 7 and 13, to average $8250.
Gunnerside Cattle Co, Gunnerside Station, Hughenden, returned to purchase two sires, lot 31 and 33, to average $8250 and Longreach Rural Services selected two sires also, for an average price of $7000.
Bulls sold to a wide area including Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Boulia, and Longreach, with a number of bulls staying local in the Winton area.
