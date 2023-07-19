Queensland Country Life
Glenlea Beef's Winton bull sale saw Boulia buyers take home the top price

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
July 19 2023
Roderick Binney with Elders Winton agent, Scott Taylor and top priced bull, lot 25, which sold for $11,500 to Willsdown Pastoral, Boulia. Picture: Supplied
Great demand from new and repeat buyers resulted in a total clearance at the Glenlea Beef bull sale in Winton last Friday, July 14.

