Cotton Collective set for Aug 1-3

The Cotton Trade Show is an integral part of the Cotton Collective held from August 1 to 3, at the Toowoomba Showgrounds.
It is the first the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID restrictions.
Cotton Australia's Michael Murray said there are so many drawcards, including the large display of drones from AJD Farming.
"The bale runner will be central to the display and Hitachi and Stag Machinery will also feature with the big equipment while at the other end Bugs for Bugs will display their nontoxic alternates to conventional pesticides," Mr Murray said.
"With the Trade Show now officially a sellout it's good to know the venue allows all exhibitors to be under cover just in case we get some rain."
While the show will reveal some of the best new and emerging technology available in the Australian coon industry it will also be the social heart of the Cotton Collective with all lunches and morning and afternoon teas served in the pavilion and plenty of me to catch up with old friends over a cup of coffee, hot soup or even a drink at the bar.
Entry to the Trade Show and all meals are included in the registration for the Cotton Collective and anyone involved in the industry is welcome to the Trade Show itself free of charge.
Cotton Collective keynote speaker and rugby league legend Shane Webcke will also be appearing at the Thursday lunch break to help draw the major raffle prize and sign three footballs to be auctioned with money raised going to the Cotton Collective charity: Are you bogged, mate?
