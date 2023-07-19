Weaner steers reach 378c/kg at Roma

A total of 8635 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 358c/kg and averaged 298c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 378c and averaged 343c, steers 280-330kg reached 368c and averaged 344c, and steers 330-400kg reached 364c and averaged 332c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 340c and averaged 322c.
Richland Hill Grazing Pty Ltd, Richland Hill, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 378c, reaching $923 to average $878. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 260c, reaching $624 to average $552.
LT and ML Price, Mt. Hope, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 377c, reaching $923 to average $923.
DG and JC and BG Gray Partnership, Abrach, Muttaburra, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 376c, reaching $1302 to average $993.
Institutional Investments, Struan, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 376c, reaching $1106 to average $928.
Dart Pastoral Co, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c, reaching $1109 to average $851. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 282c, reaching $801 to average $595.
Iwona Partnership, Iwona, Mitchell, sold Simmental cross steers to 368c, reaching $1373 to average $1130. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 284c, reaching $988 to average $743.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Angus cross heifers 366c, reaching $1316 to average $1127. The Angus cross heifers sold to 282c, reaching $904 to average $756.
DW and CE Collinson, West Myall, Roma, sold Angus steers to 364c, reaching $1328 to average $824. The Angus heifers sold to 258c, reaching $686 to average $572.
Dart Pastoral Co, Keen Gea, Torrens Creek, sold Charolais cross steers to 364c, reaching $1251 to average $1054. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 282c, reaching $901 to average $888.
AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus steers to 364c, reaching $1086 to average $966.
Eurara Pty Ltd, Noonga, Jackson, sold Simmental cross steers to 364c, reaching $1085 to average $1035. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 256c, reaching $731 to average $681.
SD and MJ Russell, Willara, Augathella, sold Charolais cross steers to 362c, reaching $1260 to average $1097.
AR and AG Anderson, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 362c, reaching $1223 to average $1124.
Whalan Partnership, Woolabra, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 360c, reaching $1452 to average $986.
DA and CBM Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 356c, reaching $1474 to average $1173.
Bryant Family Grazing, Bundalloch, Bollon, sold Angus steers 356c, reaching $1110 to average $1029. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 280c, reaching $900 to average $725.
M and C Jukes Boxvale Trading, Boxvale, Morven sold Simbrah cross steers to 354c, reaching $1212 to average $1108. The Simbrah cross heifers sold to 256c, reaching $806 to average $716.
Mark and Carolyn Redgen, The Rockies, Roma, sold Red Angus cross steers to 352c, reaching $1129 to average $884. The Red Angus cross heifers sold to 260c, reaching $1199 to average $655.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 352c, reaching $991 to average $920. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 246c, reaching $615 to average $556.
DA and KL York, Southleigh, Wallumbilla, sold Limousin cross steers to 350c, reaching $1256 to average $1080. The Limousin heifers sold to 280c, reaching $942 to average $812.
I and H Brindley, Glenapp, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 350c, reaching $887 to average $801. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 246c, reaching $582 to average $500.
L and HM McKay, Cynthia Downs, St. George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 350c, reaching $1460 to average $1318. The Hereford heifers to 268c, reaching $799 to average $690.
TW and NJ Jukes, Armadilla Station, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 338c, reaching $1838 to average $1623.
Winter Cattle Co, Kiamanna, Injune, sold Hereford steers to 338c, reaching $1074 to average $979.
GN Blacket, Tamanick, Mitchell sold Simmental cross steers to 336c, reaching $1458 to average $1254.
Benelgram Grazing Co, Balmacarra, Charleville, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 336c, reaching $1418 to average $1147.
TE O'Brien, Sids Pockets, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 330c, reaching $1591 to average $1448.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 260c and averaged 219c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 282c and averaged 245c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 300c, averaging 260c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 294c, averaging 262c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 272c, averaging 230c.
The RM Pegler Family Trust and S&J Pegler Pastoral Trust, Monler, Eromanga, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 300c, reaching $1092 to average $865.
RC Business Pty Ltd, Boondarra, Begonia, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 252c, reaching $1301 to average $1278.
H Sommerfield and Son, Canegrass Station, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 248c, reaching $1186 to average $1068. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 211c, reaching $1102 to average $945.
Cows 330-400kg reached 190c and averaged 166c, cows 400-500kg topped at 210c, averaging 182c, cows 500-600kg topped at 220c, averaging 200c, and cows over 600kg topped at 218c, averaging 209c.
CA Warrian, Blisworth, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 216c, reaching $1364 to average $1316.
Mickey bulls 330-400kg reached 322c and averaged 252c, while mickey bulls 400-500kg reached 268c and averaged 264c.
John Scott P/L, Spring Creek, Wyandra, sold crossbred mickey bulls to 268c, reaching $666 to average $562.
Cow and calves reached $1300/unit to average $1140/unit.
Tigrigie Cattle Co sold Angus cows and calves to $1300/unit to average $1300.
