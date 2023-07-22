EPA is not a 'simple' document

Enduring Powers of Attorney are important documents which allow you (the principal) to appoint someone you trust (an attorney) to make decisions for you during your lifetime if you lose the capacity to make decisions for yourself. You can appoint someone to make decisions about your personal and health matters, financial matters, or both.
Section 73 of the Powers of Attorney Act 1998 (Qld) provides that an attorney for a financial matter may only enter into a conflict transaction if the principal has authorised the transaction, conflict transactions of that type, or conflict transactions generally.
A conflict transaction is any transaction in which there may be a conflict (or which results in a conflict) between the duty owed by the attorney to the principal and either the attorney's own interests (or the interests of the attorney's relation, business associate or close friend) or another duty of the attorney. Essentially any situation in which the attorney benefits, even if the principal also benefits.
Some examples of conflict transactions include if the attorney buys an asset belonging to the principal, if the attorney lends the principal's money to the attorney's friend, if the attorney rents the principal's property to themselves or their relative, or if the attorney uses the principal's money to reimburse themselves for personal expenses, such as travel expenses.
Conflict transactions can occur frequently, especially in primary production businesses. It is common in agriculture for family members to be in partnership together. If one of those partners loses capacity, and there is no partnership agreement dealing with the issue, problems can arise.
For example, we have seen issues arise where parents and adult children own a grazing property and are in partnership together, in circumstances where the adult child is the appointed attorney for a parent under an Enduring Power of Attorney.
In one such case, the parent suffered a stroke and was incapacitated for several years, unable to make financial decisions. The child went to the bank to arrange for the business overdraft to be extended, as a partner in the business partnership, but the bank refused the request because a conflict existed and the parent had not authorised conflict transactions.
The conflict arose because the adult child would benefit from the transaction, even though the principal (being the parent) would arguably also benefit from the transaction. This caused the adult child significant problems in continuing to run the business in an already difficult situation. A carefully worded authorisation in the Enduring Power of Attorney could have overcome this issue, had it been drafted prior to the parent losing capacity.
Enduring Powers of Attorney are no longer simple documents, and careful consideration must be given to the terms that are included, especially in relation to financial decisions and possible conflicts of interest.
