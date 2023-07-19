An annual garden party in Rockhampton saw 280 guests attend to raise much needed funds for the Fitzroy Community Hospice.
Hosted by Debbie and Steve Richards at their residence on The Range on July 8, saw over $28,000 raised including an auction by Ray White Rural.
Fitzroy Community Hospice is a not-for-profit charitable organisation establishing a hospice in Rockhampton to provide much needed palliative care and support services for Central Queenslanders with an incurable illness.
With construction currently underway, the hospice will be the first outside southern Queensland and will open early next year.
Pictures supplied by Sophie Agius
