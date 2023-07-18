Far North Queensland's agriculture and rural industries played host to emerging industry leaders and young scholars apart of the AgriFutures Australia stakeholder summit.
The event , which is taking place from Sunday, July 16 to Thursday, July 20 in Cairns, is bringing together over 100 of Australia's rural industry leaders and representatives for a unique opportunity to explore the future of agriculture and rural industries.
Participants of the event include 44 AgriFutures Horizon Scholars, seven AgriFutures Rural Women's Awards National Finalists, the AgriFutures Australia Board including the newly appointed Ms Cathy McGowan and the Panel Chairs representing levied and emerging industries.
A group of eleven AgriFutures Horizon scholars, from across the country and ranging in ages and degrees, were rewarded the opportunity to explore Matthew and Louise Kleyn's Lakeshore Pty Ltd Avocado packing centre in Tolga on Monday.
The packing centre recieves and boxes avocados from growers on the Atherton Tablelands six months of the year during January and July.
Townsville James Cook University Veterinary Science student, Arran Hersburgh, 22, grew up in Melbourne and this was his first time visiting the Atherton Tablelands.
Now in his fourth year of study, Arran said the opportunity to explore research trials on the Atherton Tablelands was a highlight of the trip for him.
"I've been studying for three and a half years and it's been a very nice surprise to come up to Queensland from Townsville, as it's a different lifestyle," he said.
"I like livestock production and livestock health, so I'm pretty keen on that side.
"Since I came up to Townsville, I've been pretty keen on the ag industry, so this seemed like the way to network and see what's going on in innovation.
"I think for me, it's about talking to people from all these different industries, and getting an idea of how it all fits together, not just vet science.
"Seeing the mango and coffee research trials at the DAF property on the Tablelands was fascinating and understanding how it's benefiting the industry."
Adelaide University's Darcy Maccartie, 24, is studying Agriculture Science, and he said the AgriFutures scholar program was a great opportunity for him to explore different pathways in agriculture.
"Coming from Adelaide, there's not too many Paw Paw or other tropical fruits around, so I guess from my point of view, a highlight has been seeing all those fruits and where they come from and talking to industry leaders and getting insight into how it's all produced from the farm gate to the supermarket," he said.
"In terms of my career aspirations, I'm trying to keep my options open at the moment, but anywhere in agronomy science or agriculture research are my two main focus points at the moment.
"I wouldn't have the opportunities I've had if I'd been through this program over the last couple of years."
"This gathering goes beyond 'business as usual', it calls us to step outside our daily routines and embrace the profound opportunity to share our collective wisdom," Ms Allit said.
"Together, we will implement our Australia Research and Innovation Strategic Plan 2022-2027 to create high-impact research, secure investment, and develop commercialisation pathways that build towards the sustained growth of agriculture and rural industries."
The event will include strategic sessions and events designed to encourage collaboration on industry challenges and showcase innovative ideas.
Additionally, the summit will feature sessions with a local connection, exposing delegates to the innovations and significant work taking place in the Cairns region.
This includes field trips into the Atherton Tablelands, a local pub "networking event" where leaders will connect with Horizon Scholars, visits to Cairns-based innovative businesses, and a specific focus on aquaculture innovations and Northern Queensland-specific initiatives.
Keynote speeches and presentations from local leaders and industry stakeholders will emphasise the strategic priority of emerging industries in AgriFutures Australia's vision.
