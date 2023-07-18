Queensland Country Life
TSBE'S forum draw a large crowd

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 5:22pm
More than 150 local producers, investors, business owners and industry representatives converged on in Toowoomba to hear from industry experts and global leaders on environmental, social, governance and sustainability practices and innovations, in developing sustainable, secure food supply chains at Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise's Agrifood Innovation Forum. Pictures Helen Walker.

