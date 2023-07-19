Yearling steers to feed dearer at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba increased by 75 to 249 head on Monday.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
There was a wide variation in quality and this was also reflected in prices.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market were well supplied and sold to a dearer trend.
Yearling heifers experienced only quality related price changes.
The small sample of cows penned sold to fair demand for the quality available.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 386c to average 357c with poor quality lines at 259c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg to feed made to 376c to average 340c/kg. Yearling steers under 400kg to feed averaged 339c with sales to 370c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 348c to average 330c/kg.
A small sample of yearling heifers to feed sold in the mid 200c/kg range.
Best of the heavy weight cows sold to 218c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 230c/kg.
