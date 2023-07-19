It's no secret international border closures during COVID-19 disrupted the labour market across the Queensland agriculture sector.
According to industry stakeholders, we are now starting to see how those disruptions, coupled with accommodation gaps and UK visa changes, are set to drastically affect the direction of the labour market.
These trends are particularly concerning for growers who rely on working holiday makers (WHM) for labour during harvest.
Harvest Trail Information Services state manager Kristy Banks has been closely tracking the trends over the last two years and outlined those findings at the Regional Capacity Through Migration Forum on July 13 in Bowen.
Ms Banks said during the pandemic, the service had an "astounding amount" of Australians engaging with the service.
She said it was predominantly driven by the AgMove incentive, which was the previous federal government's solution to reimburse travellers for their expenses to get into the region to do harvest work.
The incentive saw Australians eligible for up to $6,000 in relocation assistance depending on hours spent working on farm.
Ms Banks said that demographic changed dramatically around September 2022, with a rise of enquires from WHM.
"Now about 90 per cent of the people that are engaging with the service are WHM," she said.
The overwhelming majority of those calls have been people wanting to seek work within Queensland, and the largest cohorts of people have been from the UK, France, and Ireland.
During the pandemic, the service also started tracking data around challenges faced by working holiday makers.
Once they were back in country, finding transportation and accommodation became two of the biggest challenges.
She said over the last six months, transportation challenges had eased up, with backpackers grouping together in capital cities and opting to travel in larger cohorts with vehicles shared among them.
Accommodation gaps and shortages have continued to impact the movement of work holiday makers across the region.
This point was supported by Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Rick Hamilton who said the first question being asking by working holiday makers was whether or not there was accommodation in the region.
During the months of January and February 2023, HTIS started noticing the amount of calls coming through were not matching vacancies available in certain regions.
Ms Banks suggested there could also be correlation between the rise in growers moving to use PALM workers during COVID when WHM labour dropped off.
The availability of accommodation has likely also been impacted by the PALM workforce, with some growers opting to purchase backpacker resorts to fill accommodation gaps.
Biosecurity risks was another issue addressed by Ms Banks, who said farmers had seen a rise in people coming onto properties looking for work.
"We're starting to hear get a lot of feedback from regions about the amount of people entering on the farms when they're not wanted," she said.
"It could be that the farmer has just sprayed the crop and they find someone just wandering through their property."
HTIS has started screening working holiday makers to see if they would recommend Australia as working holiday destination.
"Almost 70 per cent of them are saying, 'no don't come, there's no work' which is raises issues moving forward into the future," said Ms Banks.
Ms Banks predicted the recent changes to the UK visa requirements no longer requiring workers to do at least 88 days of 'specified work', such as farm labour, would also have a big impact on the availability of WHM into the future.
From 1 July 2024, Australia will remove the sectoral work requirement for UK nationals in the working holiday maker program following the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement.
READ ALSO:
"We're really going to have to start thinking about different attraction strategies from a regional point of view," she said.
"And it's not always going to be from a farmer in terms of control over that."
She suggested producers get in touch with the Queensland Agriculture Workforce Network - a free service that could help businesses attract, train and retain workers.
QAWN officers can support producers with advice about workforce planning, sourcing labour and skilled workers, recruitment induction, requirements, and funded training opportunities.
Ms Banks said QAWN could also help producers deal with the influx of people enquiring for work and screening of those workers before they come on farm.
Ms Banks said producers needed to be thinking ahead coming into this season and next to continue to have enough labour into the future, especially those producers relying heavily on working holiday makers.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.