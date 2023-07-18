Queensland Country Life
Charolais bulls sell for 248c, $2345/head at Moreton

July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Competition for bulls at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 524 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

