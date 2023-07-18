Competition for bulls at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 524 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
A large yarding of cows came to hand with the heavier units selling to stronger rates.
Feeder steers were in limited supply. Backgrounder and quality weaners sold in line with recent weeks. Both medium and heavy bulls sold to strong competition.
Santa cross vealer steers from McPherson Grazing sold for 265.2c/kg for a return of $563/head.
A and K Mahoney sold Speckle Park vealer heifers at 283.2c/kg or $651/head. M Barry's Santa cross backgrounder steers came in at 285.2c/kg with a result of $1074/head.
H and M Heron sold Brahman cross exporter feeder steers at 305.2c/kg returning $1464/head. Angus cross grain assist steers from B and M Scheiwe sold at 296.2c/kg to come back at $1584/head.
C and D Milles sold Charolais cross 2 tooth pasture heifers for 254.2c/kg resulting in $1321/head. Droughtmaster heavy cows from J Yates came in at 222.2c/kg or $1610/head.
S and K Armitage sold Brahman heavy cows with a result of 220.2c/kg returning $1222/head. C and S Henderson sold Charolais bulls at 248.2c/kg with an outcome of $2345/head.
