Soil care a family legacy

Tony Chapman and son Mitchell, Bundaberg, walk through a crop of peanuts, just one of the rotational crops grown to ensure healthy soil biology. Picture supplied.

BUNDABERG'S Chapman family have been adopting innovative farming methods for growing sugarcane for over 20 years.



The family's agricultural roots extend back more than 100 years in the area.

Fourth generation grower, Mitchell Chapman, has grown up seeing the benefits of taking a sustainable approach to the land and is adamant he'll carry on this approach.



The Chapman family have 215 hectares under cropping on their home farm and Mr Chapman is now blazing his own trail by leasing another 230ha that he is gradually shifting over to the methods used on the home farm.

The home farm operation strictly adheres to a rotation program where around 80 per cent of the area will be under sugarcane and 20pc under a rotational crop such as peanuts, legumes, field peas or a mixed species cover crop.



Paddocks are worked using a reduced-till approach with controlled traffic keeping tractors and machinery off key cultivation areas and on hardened tracks to match row spacing. This has been happening since 2002 on the home farm.

Zonal tillage, where only the row area is cultivated so that the soil structure in the growing zone is preserved, is used between his cane crop and the following cover crop.



A legume crop is then direct drilled into the sprayed-out cover crop. After harvesting the legume crop, a single zonal tillage event is all that is needed before cane is planted again.

That in itself is a cost saving.

Mr Chapman said zonal tillage equates to using about 6L of diesel per hectare, a long way shy of what multiple passes with varying implements would add up to.

"We can run just the strip tiller through and you'd think the ground had been rotary hoed," Mr Chapman said.

Cover crops are planted almost immediately after cane has finished its last ratoon, to ensure there is always something growing, protecting the soil from erosion and maintaining the soil health.

The use of rotational crops has seen a reduction in fertiliser use.

In a further effort to reduce plastic waste and expenses, fertiliser is purchased in bulk, by the truckload, and stored.

Mr Chapman credits his father for much of the forward thinking on the property.

"Dad started it. It's easy, it works," he said.

Mr Chapman's father, Tony, has integrated whole farm planning, grain legume rotations, reduced tillage, controlled traffic and organic matter retention, into the family's home farm.



He has worked with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) for many years, implementing all the key components of a sustainable sugarcane farming system.

"A lot of the older guys have started to do it. There are definitely lots of advantages to it."

The Chapman family has a reputation for being willing to share their learnings with others, and they often host farm tours to showcase their practices to growers both from the local region and from further afar, as well as visiting scientists, students and other industry people.



"People have been watching what Dad has done," Mr Chapman said.

The family is also keen on encouraging the next generation of farmers by taking on student placements for work experience.

The Chapmans' irrigation preference is for a low-pressure overhead system from a lateral movement irrigator as it is targeted and reliable.

However, Mr Chapman said they have kept some areas of furrow irrigation as electricity prices, more so than water availability, have been a deterrent to invest further in overhead systems.

Water is recycled through catchment dams, which also helps reduce run-off.

The processes put in place are more than just "feel good" measures.

A study conducted by DAF using the Farm Economic Analysis Tool (FEAT) found that key changes made to move to a reduced tillage system with multiple legume break crops added $9760/year to the bottom line of the home farm.

DAF's conservative investment analysis factored in capital costs, a required return of 7pc, transition time and residual values of machinery and irrigation infrastructure after 10 years.

An environmental assessment was also completed by the Queensland University of Technology that focused on the eco-efficiency of the cane crop and found improvements in greenhouse gas emissions, fossil fuel use and water quality.

The 2023 sugarcane harvest is currently underway in the Bundaberg area with Mr Chapman's crop about 20pc cut.



Mr Chapman said he has been pleasantly surprised by the harvest so far and credits some of this with the hard work his family have put into their farming operations implementing improved practices like legume rotations, retention of organic matter, reduced tillage and controlled traffic that improve productivity and bring sustainable outcomes.



Despite being a boilermaker by trade, Mr Chapman has returned to the farming lifestyle, a credit to the legacy put in place by his forefathers.

It's a positive time to be in the sugar industry with world sugar prices the best they have been for some 40 years. Mr Chapman said after a considerable number of hard years, it's nice to have a change of fortunes.

"If you told us five years ago that we'd be getting $500 plus a tonne for sugar, we wouldn't have believed you," he said.

