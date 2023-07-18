A new set of national guidelines to address biosecurity in the prawn industry at an enterprise level will soon be established, but farmers are calling for the government to also step up to the plate.
The final draft of the guidelines is currently before the Subcommittee on Aquatic Animal Health (SCAAH) and members of the Australian Prawn Farmers Association say they should soon have the final sign off.
Australian prawn farmers were forced to improve their on-farm biosecurity systems as a result of the 2016 White spot outbreak, an experience which Seafarms Group Limited business and operations manager Alistair Dick spoke on at last week's AgForce biosecurity summit.
Mr Dick said the guidelines would ensure that farmers were covered if another outbreak was to occur and would assist them in gaining support in that instance.
He said it would also make things clearer in regards to which party was responsible for paying for outbreak response protocols, such as destruction and cleanup.
"We believe we're very, very close now to having a final sign off on that document which will be a good milestone for for the prawn farming industry," he said.
"Really, what that does is make sure that all the farmers, at the enterprise level, understand what minimum standards need to be met in their enterprise level biosecurity plan.
"That's a very important element, having those plans in place."
While the majority of farmers were keen on contributing to the improvement of biosecurity systems, full compliance was often dictated by the specificity of instructions in the guidelines, Mr Dick said.
"I don't know what percentage of the industry has enterprise level biosecurity plans, but certainly all the major players absolutely have them," he said.
"The farmers tend to want things that are less prescriptive. They like to understand what the objective is, and have scope to be able to fix an issue in their own way, rather than be told exactly how they're going to fix it.
"So it's really the outcomes that are the important focus and the end game is to make sure everyone covers off on the main objective."
He also said that farmers needed to actually be putting their biosecurity plans into practice if they were to make a difference.
"Biosecurity essentially is a doing activity," he said.
"If you've got a plan and it sits on a shelf, that does not one single thing, but if you're implementing all of the elements of it, like testing your stock before you move it around, you've got the foot baths in place and you've got all the things set up for visitors, then the rubber is starting to hit the road.
"The important thing is that people make a start, and they do the best they can in protecting their business and their livelihoods."
In the case of managing an outbreak, Mr Dick said DAFF's Aquavetplan, which was implemented after the White spot incursion of 2016, "worked okay," but had several elements which were also currently being reviewed for further improvement, as was the Import Risk Assessment.
Given the increased disease risk associated with importing prawns into Australia, Mr Dick said it was imperative that the source of diseases such as White spot be addressed, rather than waiting for an outbreak to occur.
"There's some elements that the Prawn Farmers Association and people like the Barramundi Farmers Association and various other groups continue to lobby for change," he said.
"You can never underestimate the value, if you like, of entry level biosecurity.
"The cost of managing things from coming in in the first place is much, much, much cheaper than managing disease incursion when it happens.
"So the number one biosecurity measure in Australia, logically should be, where possible, stopping this stuff coming in in the first place."
Australian Prawn Farmers Association Executive Officer Kim Hooper said that while farmers were holding up their end of the bargain, it was time for government to step up and address the biosecurity risks of stock coming in from overseas.
Agreeing with Robbie Sefton's recent opinion piece, Ms Hooper said the point that agriculture, including aquaculture, was doing all the heavy lifting when it came to biosecurity was "spot on," from the association's perspective.
"There's only so much biosecurity at an enterprise farm level that can be done," she said.
"The real risk is what's coming in across the Australian border, and there's nothing that the farms can do to really try and mitigate that at a Federal level.
"We've had industry experts, veterinary consultants, etcetera, go to all of the farms over the last few years and assist them all individually with their enterprise biosecurity plans, but certainly from a federal perspective, while it keeps coming into the country, those farms are always going to be at risk."
Ms Hooper said farmers were often weighing up the benefits and subsequent costs of implementing on-farm infrastructure, with the risk of eradication, regardless of efforts to improve their own biosecurity systems.
With one major farm folding after the 2016 incursion and a further two in the NSW Northern Rivers region shutting down as a result of this year's outbreak, Ms Hooper said it was clear that eradication was having detrimental impacts.
"It's a really difficult situation because they lost millions this year down in northern New South Wales, and some of those farms aren't going to be able to stand back up," she said.
"They had put stronger biosecurity plans in place, and yet government still came in and eradicated their animals, so there's no real incentive to continue investing hundreds of thousands of dollars on farm infrastructure.
"What's to stop the government from coming in and eradicating again, rather than letting them harvest?
"So, where's the incentive to keep farming, because they've lost millions and if they put more money into infrastructure, and it happens again, then there's no assistance from the government.
"At the end of the day, these key decision makers in government need to understand that what they decide impacts our food security.
"It's not just prawns - there's a whole range of aquaculture and and wild caught (seafood) that are at risk from some of these biosecurity decisions, or non-decisions in some of these cases, and that will impact our food security and reduce the amount of food."
