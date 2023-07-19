While cotton thrives in central Queensland, a piggery and cropping enterprise has recently found success in growing the crop in a non-traditional area.
For 40 years, Salisbury Farming Enterprises in Monto has operated a mixed farming business, producing pork and beef, as well as cropping.
As fall armyworm continues to wreak havoc for corn and maize growers, the Salisbury family are among a small group of first time cotton growers this year, who planted cotton this season as a more resilient and potentially lucrative alternative.
The Salisburys currently run up to 650 sows for pork production at their Glenbrae Piggery, trucking pork to an abattoir in Kingaroy, before the pork is sent to Sydney.
They planted 140,000 seeds per hectare, with pre-watering of 30mm, applied with the pivot.
"The gross margins on cotton looked pretty good and quite comparable to corn, so we just thought it was a different crop, with different types of chemicals of what we could utilise," he said.
"Fall armyworm was one reason but rotations were the other bonus of growing cotton."
Mr Salisbury said the weather their property received during the season was not favourable for cotton.
"We did six irrigations and we had a very wet spring and summer so the need for irrigation was very low. But in return it gave us lots of showery overcast days which caused the plant to drop some squares," he said.
"Insect pressure and applying the correct amount of growth regulant were the biggest challenges."
Mr Salisbury said growing cotton was a huge learning curve for his family.
"We harvested the soybeans in May, and planted the cotton at the start of October," he said.
"We probably only put on about four mega litres to the hectare and the rest was in crop rain. Moisture wasn't our limiting factor with yield.
"Cotton doesn't like overcast, rainy weather and that's what our crop got a lot of."
Mr Salisbury said they picked the cotton on May 8, 2023, with the crop yielding 9.6 bales/ha.
"There's still a lot of improvement in terms of yields, but from what I've heard, with the season we were handed with just those cool rainy overcast days, it was about as good as it could be," he said.
"We might give cotton a miss this year as we're waiting to see how the cotton gins out.
"But I definitely see it as a viable option to grow again."
CottonInfo regional extension officer Kim Stevens, Biloela, said the Monto cotton experienced unusual cool weather.
"I had a look at some temperature averages for the Monto region, and they only had six days above 36 degrees since planting date and their ten year mean is 16," Ms Stevens said.
"They also had 15 cold shock days through out the crops life and their 10 year mean is seven and half."
