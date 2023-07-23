Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Cage egg producers in limbo with no phase-out deadline

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cage egg producers in limbo
Cage egg producers in limbo

A national meeting of agricultural ministers held in WA last week saw the collective ministerial endorsement of the updated Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Poultry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.