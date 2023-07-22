Another soaking rain needed

Queensland winter crops remain well-positioned for reasonable yields although all areas are looking for another soaking rain in the coming weeks for this potential to be realised. Early July rains have kept crops on track for another good season but finishing rains will be critical.
Warmer temperatures over the past week have boosted vegetative growth but also hastened the need for more rain in the coming weeks. Soil moisture reserves are in decline although farmers are saying they will be okay so long as they see another decent rain event in the next three weeks.
Farmers remain reluctant sellers of grain due to the yield uncertainty. Traders are reporting some growers are nibbling away at selling small volumes of new season wheat, but most are standing aside until they see another rain.
Slower farmer selling is offering price support for old crop demand, but new crop bids remain subdued amid the favourable crop outlook across southeastern Australia.
Northern grain markets are holding around $420-430 a tonne for barley and feed wheat delivered into the Darling Downs.
Traders are reflecting premiums for old crop wheat across NSW on the back of the strong export pace. New crop wheat bids into northern NSW are currently $10 below old crop bids. New crop discounts are even larger in southern NSW and Victoria.
Grain Trade Australia provided an update on the latest developments relating to China's restrictions on Australian barley imports.
The update follows a joint decision from Australia and China to suspend the WTO Dispute Panel process after China agreed to review the anti-dumping and import duties it imposed on Australian barley imports.
China's Ministry of Commerce said the abolition of anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties would have a positive impact on the interests of downstream users and consumers, which was in the public interest. It stopped short of lifting the duties. Instead, it called for another round of submissions.
United States grain futures saw another turbulent week on trade last week. Markets were sold sharply lower after the release of a bearish US Department of Agriculture supply and demand report only to rally on Thursday and Friday.
Wheat futures finished the week solidly higher ahead of the decision of the fate of the Black Sea safe corridor deal, which expires early this week. Russia has repeatedly said it sees no reason why the deal should be extended.
