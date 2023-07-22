Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Winter crops need soaking rains ahead of spring

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 22 2023 - 10:00am
Another soaking rain needed
Queensland winter crops remain well-positioned for reasonable yields although all areas are looking for another soaking rain in the coming weeks for this potential to be realised. Early July rains have kept crops on track for another good season but finishing rains will be critical.

