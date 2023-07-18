Capella and Clermont locals will have the rare opportunity to taste some locally grown paddock to plate champion beef from last June's Clermont Cattlemen's Challenge.
Clermont's Anderson family of Narrien Cattle Co and Middlemount's James and Aleisha Pisaturo, Inga Downs, Almafi Droughtmasters, were crowned equal 'King and Queen' of the annual competition, which saw 11 exhibitors enter up to 80 head of commercial cattle.
All the cattle were on pastures at Mt Douglas, Belyando Crossing, for 250 days and then grain finished at Paringa Feedlot for 100 days leading into this year's Clermont Show in early June.
The cattle were assessed on weight gain at every stage of the competition.
The prime cattle show is an element of the Clermont Cattleman's Challenge, where the exhibitor selects three steers, under 320 kilograms, for a pen of three for prime cattle selection, one steer for a single exhibit in the prime cattle selection and one steer to be sent to Rockhampton for carcase judging.
The meat is then evaluated and finally, five judges have a blind taste test to decide the winner based on the taste.
The champion meat is then put on the menu at Clermont's Commercial Hotel and the Capella Hotel.
Three-time champions Aleisha and James Pisaturo from Inga Downs, Middlemount, took the top prize with their Droughtmaster Charolais-first cross steer.
Inga Downs is the property name the Pisaturos use to enter to combine the marketing of both studs Almafi Droughtmasters and Veejay Downs Charolais.
The Pisaturos also claimed first place in highest weight gain on grain and highest overall weight gain in the pen of three steers, second place in pen of five steers - suitability to grow for 100 day grain-fed market section, third place in the taste test competition (judges' choice) and first place in the consumers' choice.
James Pisaturo said they were proud to have their prize winning beef on offer at the Capella Hotel.
"This year we performed really well in the weight gain section which is a first for us," Mr Pisaturo said.
"We usually perform well in the carcase and the taste test so it is good to see we can perform well across the competition."
"We sell a lot of our commercial steers into the feedlot market and you don't actually get to follow them through to see where end up at.
"A lot of our locally produced meat is also sent into the export plants, so to see it back and consumed locally is always a great buzz.
"We're really proud of the meat we produce and the way we do it, so we're really happy to be able to showcase that to the local community."
The Anderson family, who entered Braford Charolais-cross steers, also equalled the top prize, claiming first in the suitability to grow for 100 day grain-fed market, pen of five steers, and suitability for 100 day grain-fed market (pen of three steers), and fourth and fifth place in other major categories.
The Andersons oeprate a breeding and fattening operation at Narrien, Clermont, and at their other property, Alice River, Jericho, where they run a self-replacing Braford breeding herd, with terminal crossbreeding programs using Angus, Simmental and Charolais genetics.
They also claimed grand champion exhibit in the Clermont Show prime cattle sale, for their Braford Charolais-cross steer.
The 100 day grain fed and milk tooth exhibit weighed in at 705 kilograms and did just over 3 kilograms per day in the feedlot.
The steer also sold for 360c/kg.
Cam Anderson attributed his family's success in the competition down to over 50 years of constant selection pressure on fertility, structural correctness and their cattle's finishing ability.
"It meant a lot to be able to bring home a few ribbons from the show, when we have put so much pressure on our females for so long," Mr Anderson said.
Now, the local community will able to taste their prize winning beef, with the Anderson family's beef now on offer at the Commercial Hotel in Clermont and the Pisaturo's beef to be on offer at the Capella Hotel from Friday July 21, both for a limited time only.
All competitors steaks will be featured at pubs around central Queensland, all through the Australian venue co or Australian country venues.
