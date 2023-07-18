Weaner steers 350c at Biggenden

Milk and two tooth Red Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 334c/$1535. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Wallaville sold for 324c/$1313. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 323c/$1454. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Gayndah sold for 334c/$1383. Milk tooth Charolais Angus cross steers from Goodnight scrub sold for 330c/$1378. Milk tooth Simbrah steers from Yandaran sold for 334c/$1230.