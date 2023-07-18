Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers make 350c/$807 at Biggenden

July 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Weaner steers 350c at Biggenden
Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1770 head.

