Weaner steers 350c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1770 head.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Goomeri, Booubyjan, Tiaro, Lower Wonga, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Lowmead, Miriam Vale and local areas.
Aged Simbrah cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $1620 and $1560. Crossbred cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $1240 and grey Brahman cows and calves for $1000. Brangus cows and calves from Gin Gin sold for $1010.
Six tooth Braford heifers from Theodore sold for 250c/$1556. Two tooth Brahman cross heifers from Winfield sold for 259c/$1739. Two tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Biggenden sold for 236c/$1299. Six tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Childers sold for 237c/$1423.
Simbrah cows from Brooweena sold for 214c/$1315. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 210c/$1429. Braford cows from Theodore sold for 210c/$1513. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 201c/$1312. Red Brangus cows from Wallaville sold for 206c/$1134. Queenslander cows from Gayndah sold for 209c/$1184.
Milk and two tooth Red Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 334c/$1535. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Wallaville sold for 324c/$1313. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 323c/$1454. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Gayndah sold for 334c/$1383. Milk tooth Charolais Angus cross steers from Goodnight scrub sold for 330c/$1378. Milk tooth Simbrah steers from Yandaran sold for 334c/$1230.
F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Childers sold for 340c/$915. Charbray weaner steers from Didcot sold for 350c/$807. Brangus weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold 346c/$921. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Goomeri sold for 322c/$755. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 322c/$739. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Eureka sold for 326c/$671.
Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Mundubbera sold for 262c/$1019. Two and four tooth Charolais heifers from Bauple sold for 258c/$1275. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Gaeta sold for 264c/$966. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Biggenden sold for 256c/$994.
Charolais weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 268c/$891. Angus weaner heifers from Monduran sold for 264c/$937. Angus cross weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 264c/$546. Charbray weaner heifers from Didcot sold for 230c/$579.
The next sale is the all breeds weaner sale on Thursday July 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.