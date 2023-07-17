A 1600-kilometre trip from the banks of the Maranoa River in Mitchell has paid dividends for Mount Ascot Merino stud after it was named the most successful exhibitor in the fine medium wool category at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday.
The Brumpton family won the grand champion fine medium wool ewe title, reserve ram champion and junior champion ewe, among a string of other accolades.
In total, the stud one 13 broad ribbons in its most successful show to date.
Mount Ascot Merino stud principal Nigel Brumpton said it was an "unbelievable" achievement.
"The standard of the sheep was incredible, particularly going up against sheep from WA and SA," Mr Brumpton said.
"We produce free-growing sheep for the commercial producer and while we're in Queensland, we sell into the pastoral areas of NSW as well as Queensland."
Mr Brumpton said the ASWS gave interstate studs an opportunity to benchmark their sheep against the best Merino breeders in the country.
"If we can put our sheep up against some of the best sheep in Australia at Bendigo, and come out with a ribbon, that shows the type of sheep we're breeding," he said.
The Brumptons hauled nine sheep down for the competition
Mr Brumpton said the grand champion fine medium wool Merino ewe had "great confirmation and outstanding free-growing wool".
"The ram that we won with in the medium wool class, and the fine medium ewe were both full brother and sister and born via an embryo transfer," Mr Brumpton said.
Westerdale Poll Merino stud, Mcalinden, WA, took out the grand champion fine medium ram title.
"He's always been a great ram and is the son of Glenlea Park 881 which is a sire we've used extensively through AI," Westerdale Poll Merino stud principal Craig Jackson said.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
