Remolea Poll Herefords bull sale tops at $21,000

Bidders from as far away as WA have helped Remolea Poll Herefords reach a top of $21,000 and an average of $7256 at its annual bull sale.
A crowd of old and new bidders gathered at the O'Leary family's Ellangowan property, Remolea, in an attempt to get their hands on the 54 bulls on offer during Monday's sale.
In the breakdown, 41 of the 54 bulls offered were sold, with James and Nicki Pearce, YavenVale, Adelong, NSW, taking home the top-selling bull Remolea Scone for $21,000.
The 23-month-old homozygous polled son of Dalkeith Nipper and out of Remolea Lady was the first lot of the day.
Second-top selling bull Remolea Superior sold for $15,000.
In 2022, the sale reached a top of $26,000 and an average of $10,426.
Selling agents: GDL, AuctionsPlus
More to come.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.