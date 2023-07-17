Queensland Country Life
Remolea Poll Herefords bull sale tops at $21,000

By Brandon Long
Updated July 17 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:00pm
Chloe and Pat O'Leary, Remolea Poll Herefords, Remolea, Ellangowan, Mark Duthie, GDL, and Hilary O'Leary, Remolea principal, with top priced bull Remolea Scone. Picture: Brandon Long
Bidders from as far away as WA have helped Remolea Poll Herefords reach a top of $21,000 and an average of $7256 at its annual bull sale.

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

