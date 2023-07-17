Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The Archer River Roadhouse now has new owners

PB
By Phil Brandel
July 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After 18 years the Archer River Roadhouse has new owners. Supplied Archer River roadhouse.
After 18 years the Archer River Roadhouse has new owners. Supplied Archer River roadhouse.

The owners of Australia's most northern roadhouse have decided to sell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Phil Brandel

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.