Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Cows top at $1820 at Eumundi

July 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light feeder steers sold for $1145 at Eumundi.
Light feeder steers sold for $1145 at Eumundi.

There were 310 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week. A good lineup of cows sold to an improved market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.