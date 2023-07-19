There were 310 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week. A good lineup of cows sold to an improved market.
Overall the market showed signs of improving for all descriptions.
Lynette Whitfield, Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1145 and weaner steers for $860. David Walsh, Lake McDonald, sold Angus steers for $1590.
Jaks Farm, Kenilworth, sold Santa steers for $1420 and cows for $1000. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $890.
Debra Townsend, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $830. Nichols Dairy, Moy Pocket, sold Friesian cull cows to a top of $1300. Mark Smith, Wights Mountain, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1200.
Ian Buss and Gail Dowie, Mt Mee, sold Brahman cows for $1200. North Arm Wagyu, North Arm, sold Wagyu cows for $1100. Douglas Anderson, Belli Park, sold the top cow for $1820.
