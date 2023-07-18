There were 225 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market again held firm with better quality cattle slightly dearer. Store cattle also sold to improved rates.
John Chambers, Neurum, sold six to seven-month-old Santa steers for $835. Robin McLeay, Peachester, sold Droughtmaster weaner males for $870. Chris Anderson, Mt Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $800.
Googa Outdoors, Googa Creek, sold young store steers for $700. Bev Jensen, Sandy Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1180 and cows with young calves at foot for $1300.
Cecil Heit, Stony Creek, sold Droughtmaster vealer heifers for $580. Troy Hennessey, Mt Mee, sold Charolais cross heifer calves for $500. Baker & Haseler, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross calves for $495. Jessica Schneider, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charolais cross steer calves for $590.
Greg Miller, Lacey's Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1190 and heifers for $800. Vern and Kim Duncan, Mt Mee, sold mixed cows for $1120.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.