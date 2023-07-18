Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa weaner steers sell for $835 at Woodford

Updated July 19 2023 - 11:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six to seven-month-old Santa steers for $835 at Woodford.
Six to seven-month-old Santa steers for $835 at Woodford.

There were 225 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.