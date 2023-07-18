Six women over the age of 50 challenged themselves to ride 220km for the inaugural Aramac Sculpture Trail Horse Ride.
Five women started the ride from Aramac, a sixth joined them along the way and three finished.
Organiser Linda Mittelstadt of Kuttabul said she read about the sculpture trail out near Aramac at the beginning of 2021.
"I just thought no-one's ever done it on horseback so I put expressions of interest out through our riding club, Breakaway Horse Riders Mackay, to see what interest we'd get and we ended up with six...all ladies over 50," she said.
"To be part of the ride, you had to have a backup crew, someone who would drive your float from one start point to the next each day.
"There was five to start, six half way along and then three of us finished the ride."
The ride started at Aramac and went to Myross Station where riders and their eight backup crew had a day off.
Ms Mittelstadt said each day's ride was roughly about 30-40 km.
"From Myross, we went to Lake Dunn. We had a day off at Lake Dunn and swam the horses," she said.
It was then on to Clare Station followed by Eka Station where they had another day off before heading to Horsetailers Gorge.
"When we got to Horsetailers Gorge, the weather came in really, really ugly so we decided to send all the vehicles back to Aramac which was 55 km away and then the three of us who were left did two days ride in one," Ms Mittelstadt said.
"So we actually rode 55 km on that last day into Aramac in the rain, it took us 9 1/2 hours, but we got there. We had to do it, all up it was about 220 km."
Ms Mittelstadt said there were so many highlights along the way.
"I think one of the highlights was just the achievement to actually complete it and because we had to do it a day short that was a highlight that we'd done 220 km in six days of riding," she said.
"Another highlight was...how the scenery changed from one day to the other, that was really noticeable, the terrain.
"It went from dry and barren to heavily treed to rocks and sandy areas to the last day which was just mud.
"The scenery was a huge thing and when you are on horseback you have time to appreciate that because we rode probably about eight hours a day so that's a lot of time to sight-see.
"Another highlight was that we're all over 50 and while we're horse fit, we did it and we're all really proud of each other, it was a great achievement.
"It was like a bucket list thing, a tick off your bucket list."
Ms Mittelstadt said all the women were off the land from properties, small and large.
"We are all in the Breakaway club and we just love riding...but, this was different as it was eight hours to actually get there before we rode which is probably why we had a small amount of people," she said.
In organising the ride, Ms Mittelstadt appreciated the help she received from Mylinda Rogers, who made the 40 sculptures along the trail.
"These sculptures are amazing...they are made of anything - steel, wire, star pickets, you name it, tools and car parts," she said.
"You could just sit there for hours at one sculpture to pick out how many things she has used to make it.
"They're absolutely a credit to her as they're not sculptures you could throw together in a couple of weeks - I think a lot of them took a good 12 months for her to actually make."
As to organising another ride, Ms Mittelstadt said she would love to make the ride an annual or biennial event.
"I've already had some expressions of interest from people who want to do it again and then people who didn't get a chance to do it this year and have seen our photos," she said.
"This was the first time anyone has ever ridden the whole trail on horseback and we felt pretty special."
The ride started on June 26 and finished on July 4.
Officially known as the Lake Dunn Sculpture Trail, the trail is a 200 km circuit that loops between Aramac, Lake Dunn and Jericho.
Along the route, there are 40 sculptural installations made by Ms Rogers depicting Outback elements and life from emu families to jackaroos.
The trail started after Ms Rogers, who lives on a cattle property along the route, created a piece she did not have a place for so she put it out by the road.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
