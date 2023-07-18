Online sheep and lamb listings halve

AuctionsPlus cattle listings lifted to 8245 head last week, increasing by 16 per cent. The larger offering was met with subdued demand as clearance slipped to 58pc and value over reserve fell to $77.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1629 head and averaged 1130/head - down $7 from the previous week for a 79pc clearance. Prices ranged from 293 - 425c and averaged 378c/kg lwt.
From Hawkesdale, Victoria, a line of 111 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 299kg returned $1270/head, or 425c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 791 head and averaged 1262/head - down $93 for a 67pc clearance. Prices ranged from 256 - 428c and averaged 354c/kg lwt.
From Narrabri, NSW, a line of 81 Angus/Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 368kg returned $1390/head, or 378c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1002 head and averaged $729/head - up $40 for a 58pc clearance. Prices ranged from 186 - 365c and averaged 303c/kg lwt.
From Drillham, a line of 67 Hereford/Hereford heifers aged six to nine months and weighing 278kg returned $700/head, or 252c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 798 head and averaged $862/head - down $44 for a 54pc clearance. Prices ranged from 239 - 346c and averaged 285c/kg lwt.
From Cowra, NSW, a line of 36 Shorthorn/Shorthorn heifers aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 321kg returned $1000/head, or 312c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Guyra, NSW.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a larger offering of 942 head and averaged $1573/head - up $333 for a 23pc clearance.
From Walcha, NSW, three lines of a total 79 Angus PTIC heifers aged 22 to 24 months and weighing 427kg returned $1775/head.
PTIC cows registered a smaller offering of 287 head and averaged $1256/head - down $282 for a 62pc clearance.
From Murrays Bridge, a line of 29 Hereford/Hereford PTIC cows aged 32 to 36 months and weighing 479kg returned $1050/head.
Sheep and lamb listings halved last week to 18,879 head as the wet and cold conditions impacted listings. Despite the smaller yarding, demand was subdued with clearance remaining firm at 55pc and value over reserve lifting by $8 to average $20.
Overall, prices lifted; in particular strong rises were recorded in the joined ewe market, while lamb prices remained relatively stable.
The deficit in listings was felt in the lamb and joined ewe lines with both categories dropping by over 50pc, while all states recorded over a 50pc decline in listings, accounting for the third-lowest yarding since 2016.
Crossbred lamb listings halved at 2629 head, with the smaller yarding resulting in prices increasing by $2 to average $88/head - for an 85pc clearance.
From Bombala, NSW, a line of 640 White Suffolk/Border Leicester/Merino Sep/Nov '22 drop mixed sex lambs weighing 38kg returned $110/head, or 292c/kg lwt.
First-cross ewe lambs registered 1051 head, with prices decreasing by $49 to average $94/head. Despite the decrease in prices, the total offering managed to find a buyer.
From Rugby, NSW, a line of 475 Border Leicester/Poll Merino Oct/Nov '22 drop ewe lambs weighing 32kg lwt returned $95/head, or 297c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Culcairn, NSW.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes fell by 80pc with 1246 head offered, as prices increased by $20 to average $114/head.
From Delegate, NSW, a line of 390 Merino SIL ewes aged 21 to 22 months and weighing 50kg returned $102/head and will travel to a buyer in Mummel, NSW.
SIL first-cross ewes registered a larger offering with the 2111 head averaging $172/head - increasing $40. As one of only two categories to see higher listings, the larger offering was met with subdued demand at a 37pc clearance.
From Illabarook, Victoria, a line of 270 Border Leicester/Poll Merino ewes aged 4.5 years and weighing 84kg returned $226/head, and will travel to a buyer in Naracoorte, SA.
