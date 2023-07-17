A total of 2726 head were yarded for the Kennedy Livestock and Property special weaner and feeder sale at Clermont last Friday, June 14, with several local family's taking home a swag of awards and making solid money for their cattle in the process.
Curra Rural cleaned up both champion weaner classes, as well as grand champion pen, with their "exceptional" draft of Charolais cattle.
Their best pen of weaner steers sold for 382c/kg, to average 277kg, while their best pen of weaner heifers, also taking out grand champion pen overall, made 300c/kg, to average 265kg, selling to a restocker.
The best pen of feeder steers went to Urella Pastoral, with a pen of Santa Gertrudis steers making 325c/kg, weighing 393kg. Urella also had a pen of crossbred feeder steers which made 328c/kg.
Lou and Tim Cook, Clermont, sold a run of Santa Gertrudis and Angus feeder heifers, with the Santas taking out the best pen of feeder heifers and selling for 262c/kg, weighing 401kg.
In a sale breakdown; steers under 200 kilograms averaged 273.9c/kg, topping at 370c/kg, while those between 201 and 300kg made to 392c/kg, averaging 342c/kg.
Steers between 301 and 400kg topped at 372c/kg, 318.4c/kg, with heavier steers up to 500kg making to 325c/kg and averaging 318.8c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg averaged 218.2c/kg, reaching a top of 274c/kg, while those in the 201 to 300kg bracket made to 360c/kg, averaging 243.6c/kg.
Heifers in the 301 to 400kg range made to 330c/kg, averaging 240.8c/kg, with those up to 500kg reaching 280c/kg, with an average of 253.8c/kg.
Bulls up to 450kg reached 270c/kg, averaging 263.7c/kg.
Breed award winners
Best pen of Charolais steers and best pen of Charolais heifers: Curra Rural, Rickertt Family, Curra, Clermont.
Best pen of Droughtmaster steers: Kiernan and Co, Kiernan Family, Bygana, Clermont.
Best pen of Droughtmaster heifers: RW and RA Woodrow, Belcong, Capella.
Best pen of Angus steers and best pen of Angus heifers: OLAE Land and Cattle Co. Vogel Family, Charlton Park, Clermont.
Best pen of Santa Gertrudis: Urella Pastoral, Dennis Family, Urella, Clermont.
Best pen of Hereford/Braford steers and best pen of Hereford/Braford heifers: Winvic Pastoral, Marks Family, Winvic, Clermont.
Best pen of Simmental: TW and AL Kinnon, Kinnon Family, New Corry, Clermont.
Best pen of Brahman steers: Curra Rural, Rickertt Family Curra, Clermont.
Best pen of Brahman heifers: Mt. McConnell, Salmond Family, Mt McConnell, Collinsville.
Sale highlights
The Rickertt family, Curra, Clermont, sold feeder weight heifers for 330c/kg to average 396.4 kg, returning to the paddock as replacements.
The Kiernan family, Bygana, Clermont, had a run of EU Droughtmaster steers where five pens sold for 392c/kg and the full run of 180 averaged 385c/kg, at an average weight of 260kg.
The Vogel family, Charlton Park, Clermont, sold light Angus feeder steers for 332c/kg to average 350kg.
The Salmond family, Mt McConnell, Collinsville, sold a run of Brahman cross steers for 361c/kg, to average 253kg.
Geminin Pastoral sold Angus cross EU steers for 372c/kg, to average 322kg.
MF Rural's pen of Speckle Park heifers were in high demand for replacements. They made 360c/kg and averaged 208kg.
Tex and Harry Benney of Subera Grazing sold a run of Charbray steers that made 373c/kg, averaging 255kg.
Bennigang Grazing sold a pen of Charolais feeder heifers for 280c/kg, to average 475kg.
