Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Special weaner and feeder sale sees good results for Clermont locals

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 2726 head were up for judging and sale in Clermont last Friday.
A total of 2726 head were up for judging and sale in Clermont last Friday.

A total of 2726 head were yarded for the Kennedy Livestock and Property special weaner and feeder sale at Clermont last Friday, June 14, with several local family's taking home a swag of awards and making solid money for their cattle in the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.