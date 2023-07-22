Queensland Country Life
Empowering producers to negotiate better land access deals

By Georgie Somerset, Agforce General President
July 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Negotiating deals with resources companies
A bloke turns up at your house one day and says he wants to dig a dirty great hole in your backyard, what do you do?

