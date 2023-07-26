There has been a high demand for the Simmental x Brahman article being produced by the Painter family at Halfway, in Cedar Point, 5km south of Kyogle, in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.
The family-run partnership involving Matthew and Katie Painter and their two "little apprentices" Ava and Finn, and Matthew's parents Peter and Raelee has been operating from Halfway since 1954, when Matthews' grandfather Gordon, purchased the property. Initially run as a dairy farm, the Painters made the change to beef production, with a Brahman base herd, in 2000, while fully improving their Richmond River country under permanent pasture.
Matthew Painter said this year has been much drier than it was in 2022.
"20 to 30mm would be handy at present. It has been one of the hardest winters here in some time. We're halfway through calving down our Simmental x Brahman and pure grey Brahman herds and there's a lot of dry lick going out for them," Mr Painter said.
The Painters introduced Simmental bulls 15 years ago and have been rapt with the results.
"The crossbred steers have great weight in them and the heifers are in high demand so we're getting a bit more money for those."
They join their bulls from August through Mid-November, a window they've been utilising for four years.
"We'd been running an all-year-round calving but we'd been planning to go to a tighter calving pattern. This plan was helped along by the drought. In the end, it has made our lives easier."
They achieved close to a 100pc calving rate last year.
"This was achieved through the fertility of our cows and the focus we place on animal health, which includes giving all of them a suite of vaccines covering Pestivirus, 7 in 1, and botulism. Being in a coastal farming area botulism isn't regular but it protects us against any fodder we buy in. Our aim is to get every calf out the door."
The Painters target the weaner market, in particular, the North Coast weaner sales in March with a 300kg-plus steer as this provides the best feed gap for their cattle.
"Our cows get a good job in with their calves, which are then flushed before they power away. We privately kill for our own eating purposes and one calf straight off his mum at 10-months-old weighed 235kg. He was by a bull we bought from Allan Jarrett, at Jarravale Pastoral, and out of one his cows, so he had a great pedigree."
The Painters have been buying bulls from Mr Jarrett for 12 years.
"We pick them out of the paddock before Al feeds them. We look for bulls that will walk out in the paddock, have a really good eye, and will look back and pay attention to me. They need to be clean-headed and traditionally coloured as well.
He described Mr Jarrett as an "absolute gentleman".
"When we get in touch with Al about buying a new bull he's back to us within 10 days to ask us to come and pick him up."
They currently have two Jarravale bulls on Halfway, which are worked hard but also get a good rest.
"We ran the older bulls from Al for eight years. Their longevity was quite incredible. We never had a breakdown. They were still covering cows up to the day they went on the truck."
The early weight gain from the Jarravale Simmentals helps us hit our target market in good time. The temperament of these bulls and their crossbred calves is excellent. They're easy for Dad to handle, and it's also important with two young kids around."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
