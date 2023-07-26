Queensland Country Life
Painters' rapt with Simmental x Brahman results

MS
By Matt Sherrington
July 26 2023
The Painters introduced Simmental bulls into their herd 15 years ago and have been rapt with the results of the crossbred calves by them. Picture supplied
There has been a high demand for the Simmental x Brahman article being produced by the Painter family at Halfway, in Cedar Point, 5km south of Kyogle, in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

