After overcoming years of severe dry conditions, central Queensland beef producers Kate and Garrett Kirk are taking a proactive approach to mitigate the impacts of future droughts.
The Kirk family run a commercial beef operation at their Dingo property Monobright, approximately 150 kilometres west of Rockhampton.
Recently, the Kirks received a drought ready and recovery finance loan and drought preparedness grant from the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority.
The new infrastructure will enable the Kirk to introduce a herd of approximately 3000 rangelands goats into their operation.
As they install poly pipe at their property, graziers Kate and Garrett Kirk reflect on the toughest time they've experienced in their 20 years of farming.
"The 2019 drought, it was, well the worst drought we'd ever seen," Mr Kirk said.
"We ended up production-feeding some of our good quality young heifers in a feedlot and we were feeding out a lot of loose licks," Ms Kirk said.
"So financially, physically and mentally, there were some very challenging years and it certainly made us take a good hard look at our business and we had to re-evaluate some things and see how we could be more resilient in the dry weather going forward."
They are now retaining more heifers to rebuild their breeding numbers.
As the Kirks recovered from the drought, they knew it would not be long before the next dry would come, so they contacted the QRIDA to find out what financial assistance was available to help build the drought resilience of their farm business.
QRIDA administers the Drought Preparedness Grant Scheme and Drought Ready and Recovery Finance Loans on behalf of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
In addition to poly pipe, the Kirks are now installing tanks, troughs, and additional water points with the help from funding and grants from QRIDA.
Kate said the new infrastructure will enable her and Garrett to introduce a herd of goats into their operation to create a more diverse business model for when the next drought comes.
"Primarily we are beef producers, but we see this as a good opportunity to utilise some underused country and it's a good second income stream for us," she said.
"It's going to have a two-fold effect for us because not only are we going to be selling goat meat, but we're also going to utilise them to keep some regrowth under control."
QRIDA regional area manager for Capricornia John Metelli said goats were particularly suited to the land at Dingo.
"Their eating habits work well in the timber forest country, and they can run side-by- side with cattle grazing the areas as they do not compete for food," Mr Metelli said.
"One of the benefits in resilience with goats is that they are much more efficient with water usage and particularly in the dry time."
The Kirks said they were glad to get help from John, their local Regional Area Manager, throughout the application process for the drought loan and grant.
"We've had a long-standing relationship with our QRIDA regional area manager now and we feel that he really understands our business, so that makes it a lot easier," Kate said.
Read also: Large 4.5m saltie caught in Fitzroy River
"The Kirks are a great example of primary producers who have taken the initiative to undertake a drought resilient infrastructure project with QRIDA financial assistance to help prevent the impacts of the next drought which can be especially harsh in this dry rural area in Central Queensland," he said.
QRIDA has grants of up to $50,000 and loans of up to $250,000 that can help primary producers prepare, manage, recover, and mitigate the impacts of drought.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.