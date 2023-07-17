Queensland Country Life
Dingo beef producers' Kate and Garrett Kirk investing in new water infrastructure and expanding into goats

July 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Central Queensland graziers Kate and Garrett Kirk are now using QRIDA financial assistance for on-farm drought prepardness. Pictures supplied by QRIDA
After overcoming years of severe dry conditions, central Queensland beef producers Kate and Garrett Kirk are taking a proactive approach to mitigate the impacts of future droughts.

