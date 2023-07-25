Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Stringent selection criteria for Queensland Simmental Bull Sale draft

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:51am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The strict selection criteria for the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale is showing in the annual improvement of the sale draft. Picture supplied
The strict selection criteria for the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale is showing in the annual improvement of the sale draft. Picture supplied

Stringent entry conditions ensure that only the best bulls are selected for the annual Queensland Simmental Bull Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.