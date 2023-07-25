Stringent entry conditions ensure that only the best bulls are selected for the annual Queensland Simmental Bull Sale.
Ray White Blackall sale agent Joe Grove said these requirements were implemented to ensure buyers can purchase with confidence knowing that all bulls in the sale are exactly as advertised.
"These guidelines shore up the quality of the stock that are sold through the sale. This therefore allows buyers to attend the sale knowing they are guaranteed all of the bulls sold would have met the high standards of selection," Mr Grove said.
He said the benefits of this selection strictness is showing with the overall quality and evenness of the catalogue improving each year.
"We're striving to ensure that all vendors currently in the sale continue to be moving forward. As for new vendors to the sale there is a list of studs looking to take advantage of the sale and come on board and they are all taken into consideration each year. As the sale grows there will be room to take on more studs but as we stand at the moment our goal is to look after our existing studs and ensure we do our best to bring success to the sale."
Mr Grove said even though the sale occurs in Queensland the plan all along had been to include studs from across Australia.
"The primary goal was to create a sale platform to allow the participating studs the opportunity to sell their bulls into Queensland and supply producers with a quality product to benefit their operations.
He believes they're strengthening as a sale year in and year out and one of those reasons is due to the diversity in genetics displayed through the participating studs.
"There are no two studs that are the same with each stud working to their own genetic model to produce the article that best suits their identity. That in itself is helping to strengthen the sale with studs chasing top quality new genetics domestically and internationally as can be seen in the years catalogue. With 12 participating studs in the sale I don't think you could find a more diverse range of Simmental genetics for sale in Queensland maybe even Australia."
Mr Grove said the line up of bulls for this years sale is without a doubt the best to date with consistency right throughout the catalogue.
"Ray White Gracemere's Gary Wendt and myself traveled to all the studs earlier in the year and had a look at the bulls for this years sale and the younger bulls to come next year. One thing for sure is that the quality of the bulls in the sale is only getting better. This is definitely a draft of bulls worth inspecting if you're looking for Simmentals this year."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
