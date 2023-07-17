The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge was created as a memorial to honour the late Reg Brown from Nonda Downs, Julia Creek. Mr Brown was a highly respected grazier who was a dedicated stud breeder of sheep, cattle and horses attracting wide success across Queensland. He was also famous as the owner of Macdougal winner of the 1959 Melbourne Cup. Sadly in 1981, Mr Brown suffered a rare heart virus and two years later passed away suddenly while loading cattle.
Mr Brown's daughter, Heather Pascoe, who now lives on the Darling Downs with her husband, David, where she breeds Australian Stock Horses and Thoroughbreds, reflected that she had fond memories growing up with her father and together sharing a deep passion for the horse and rural industries which inspired her to honour the legacy of her late father.
After attending the American Cowhorse Futurity in Reno, Heather developed the original concept of the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge with input from her good friend and horse trainer Ian Francis. Heather shared her idea with another good friend and neighbour, Peter Abdy, who managed to convince the Cloncurry Show Committee to host the inaugural event. Ms Brown designed and commissioned Hardy Brothers to create the Reg Brown Memorial Cup. The original solid silver Quart Pot originally cost $25,000 in 1984 and has become a revered trophy and symbolises the unique tradition and values of the bush.
It was a contentious point in the north-west, when the Stockman's Hall of Fame was placed at Longreach in a wool growing town and the famous cattle town of Cloncurry was not considered for this landmark. In later years, the Challenge would put Cloncurry on the map.
Noel Daley from Caiwarra, Julia Creek, riding Jody was successful in claiming the inaugural Cloncurry Challenge held in 1984. Jody was by the Daleys' resident sire Daley's Rio whose genetics are well sought after and feature prominently in many of the top horses competing today.
The Annual Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge & Campdraft is now considered one of the premier events on the Australian performance horse calendar of events and attracts leading competitors from across the nation. The list of winners includes some of the greats of the horse industry including Mark Buttsworth, Jon Templeton, Hugh Miles, Michael Wilson, Jason Leitch, Ron Wall and Ian Francis to name just a few.
Kingaroy-based horse trainer Mark Buttsworth is considered one of Australia's leading horsemen with a list of achievements unequalled in many equine disciplines. Last weekend, Mr Buttsworth re-wrote the record book securing his fifth Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge riding Pete's Pet Squirrel on behalf of Koobah Performance Horses with 346.5 aggregate points with Leah Read in second position with 339 points riding on behalf of the Challenge Syndicate. Pete's Pet Squirrel is by the recently deceased sire Seligman Spin and was bred by the late Peter Gesler and was purchased through the 2022 Nutrien Classic for $190,000 on account of Debbie Gesler.
Mr Buttsworth had previously won the Cloncurry Challenge in 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2023. He also claimed the Paraway Pastoral's Novice A campdraft riding Granny's Rox on behalf of Australian singing sensation John Farnham.
Another memorable achievement was Jaye Hall winning the Jim Telford Memorial Open Campdraft riding Calesi on behalf of her father, Noel Daley. Mr Daley was the inaugural winner of the Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge held in 1984.
Ashleigh Fairbrother continued her success riding Royalle Double Your Money claiming the Jim Magoffin Memorial Ladies Campdraft after running with Colleen Smith and Penny Macintosh.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Mt Surprise, the Flinders Classic, Mt Isa, St Joseph's P & F Blackall and Springlands.
