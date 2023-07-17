Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The Stockman's Challenge put Cloncurry on the map

By Robyn Paine
July 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge was created as a memorial to honour the late Reg Brown from Nonda Downs, Julia Creek. Mr Brown was a highly respected grazier who was a dedicated stud breeder of sheep, cattle and horses attracting wide success across Queensland. He was also famous as the owner of Macdougal winner of the 1959 Melbourne Cup. Sadly in 1981, Mr Brown suffered a rare heart virus and two years later passed away suddenly while loading cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.