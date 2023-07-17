Kingaroy-based horse trainer Mark Buttsworth is considered one of Australia's leading horsemen with a list of achievements unequalled in many equine disciplines. Last weekend, Mr Buttsworth re-wrote the record book securing his fifth Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge riding Pete's Pet Squirrel on behalf of Koobah Performance Horses with 346.5 aggregate points with Leah Read in second position with 339 points riding on behalf of the Challenge Syndicate. Pete's Pet Squirrel is by the recently deceased sire Seligman Spin and was bred by the late Peter Gesler and was purchased through the 2022 Nutrien Classic for $190,000 on account of Debbie Gesler.