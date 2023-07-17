A 4.5m saltwater crocodile is heading for a new home - to either a zoo or farm - after it was caught in the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton on Saturday.
Wildlife officers captured the large male estuarine crocodile in a floating trap upstream from the barrage near where people row and water ski.
The trap was set in late May in the Pink Lily area, which is mapped as Zone C under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan and is used for water sports.
Senior Wildlife Officer Josh Morris said any crocodiles sighted in Zone C that were two metres or larger and were confirmed to be present were targeted for removal from the wild.
"People need to be aware there is a population of crocodiles in the river above and below the barrage, and this successful capture does not mean the Fitzroy River is safer," Mr Morris said.
"Rockhampton is home to the southern-most breeding crocodile population in the world, and it is typical crocodile habitat and the animals will continue to live and breed in the Fitzroy River.
"People are responsible for their own safety in the Rockhampton region. Locals and visitors are reminded to make Crocwise choices at all times, and entering the water is an individual choice."
Mr Morris said the male crocodile would be held at a Department and Environment Service DES facility before being rehomed at a farm or zoo.
"In winter, when crocodiles are less active, it is not unusual for it to take several weeks before the animals are enticed into a baited trap," he said.
"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service would like to thank people who report crocodiles to the Department of Environment and Science.
"Your reports help wildlife officers understand where crocodiles are located along the Fitzroy River, and help us with ongoing management."
Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible through the QWildlife app, via the DES website or by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.
All crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.
