Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Fitzroy River crocodile captured near Rockhampton

July 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangers head for shore after capturing a 4.5m saltwater crocodile in the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton. Picture supplied by DES
Rangers head for shore after capturing a 4.5m saltwater crocodile in the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton. Picture supplied by DES

A 4.5m saltwater crocodile is heading for a new home - to either a zoo or farm - after it was caught in the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.