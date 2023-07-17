Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers under 200kg sell to 378c, average 329c at Emerald

July 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 378c at Emerald
Weaner steers reach 378c at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale last week saw a total yarding of 1663 head of mixed quality cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.