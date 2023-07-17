Weaner steers reach 378c at Emerald

The Emerald combined cattle sale last week saw a total yarding of 1663 head of mixed quality cattle.
Cattle were drawn from all local regions with the inclusion of some larger lines of plainer, lesser quality cattle from northern regions of the state.
A full panel of meatworks buyers were present with bullocks topping at 278.2c/kg to average 263c/kg, while a good supply of prime heifers topped at an isolated 266.2c/kg to average 222c/kg. Heavy cows saw a slight improvement last week reaching 227.2c/kg to average 215c/kg.
Agents said it was hard to quote store cattle lines compared to recent weeks due to the mixture in quality and supply, although the better quality local lines still met healthy rates in the current market.
Steers over 550kg sold to 278c, average 263c, steers 500-550kg made 266c, average 261c, steers 400-500kg reached 302c, average 251c, steers 350-400kg reached 306c, average 216c, steers 280-350kg made 330c, average 243c, steers 200-280kg sold to 370c, averaging 307c, and steers under 200kg sold to 378c, average 329c.
Heifers over 400kg sold to 266c, average 222c, heifers 350-400kg made 294c, average 266c, heifers 280-350kg reached 274c, average 201c, heifers 200-280kg sold to 268c, averaging 216c, and heifers under 200kg made 238c, average 215c.
Bulls over 600kg made 230c, average 204c, bulls 450-600kg sold to 260c, average 234c, and bulls under 450kg sold to 272c, average 242c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 197c, average 187c, cows 400-450kg made 191c, average 189c, cows 450-520kg sold to 210c, average 195c, and cows over 520kg reached 227c, to average 215c.
Fred Spannagle, Ridgeview, Yamala, sold heavy Brangus cows topping at 219.2c/kg weighing 720kg to return $1578/head.
Fred also sold heavy prime Brangus heifers weighing 631kg which made 231.2c/kg to return $1460/head.
Brett and Paula Sullivan, Little Rock, Emerald, sold Brangus cross cows topping at 216.2c/kg weighing 670kg to return $1448/head.
They also sold light feeder weight Brangus steers weighing 330kg which made 325.2c/kg to return $1073/head.
AJJ Emerald sold a heavy Droughtmaster cross bullock weighing 990kg which made 200.2c/kg to return $1915/head. They also sold a Brahman cross cow weighing 890kg which made 215.2c/kg to return $1915/head.
