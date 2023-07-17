Last month at the national feral pig conference stakeholders from across Australia discussed the ongoing feral pig problem.
One question that was asked was 'How safe is Australia from African swine fever and food and mouth disease'.
Dr Allison Crook is the Queensland Chief Veterinary Officer within the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and she spoke about the risk of diseases such as foot and mouth, lumpy skin and African swine fever getting into Australia.
"They are low likelihood diseases but if they did come here they would have high consequences," she said.
"In Australia we don't have foot and mouth (FMD), lumpy skin disease (LSD) or African swine fever (ASF).
"So that puts us in a position to be alert but not alarmed and to think about biosecurity and about the things that we should be doing to mitigate risk."
So how prepared are we if FNM and ASF made it into Australia?
"The diseases we're talking about have a low likelihood of entry, but of course, they have high consequences if they were to get into Australia," Dr Crook said.
"In Australia we have a very strong biosecurity framework, for both preparedness and also response.
"We have agreed national plans, like the AUSVETPLAN and we also have nationally agreed cost share agreements that are all in place.
"So we know what we need to do, we know how we're going to do it and how it's going to be costed."
Dr Crook said that if any of these diseases did get into Australia the first action by the government would be to mitigate the spread.
"One of our first actions would be a national livestock standstill," she said.
"That's stopping the movement of the susceptible species for a minimal period of three days.
"That allows us to minimise any further movement of the disease but also gives us time to do surveillance and work out where it is and more importantly, where it isn't.
"But the main thing is the speed of response."
Dr Crook said that the first line of defence in controlling these diseases is for people to report if they see something suspicious.
"We are prepared but we have to know that something is happening first so that we can start to respond," she said.
"The most important first step is someone seeing something unusual and then telling someone about it.
"Once we've got some samples and we know what we're dealing with, the system can start working."
One of the key concerns raised at the National Feral Conference was the risk of feral pigs passing on FNM or ASF to commercial agriculture.
"One of the big things about an exotic disease is that there may be unknowns about how it behaves in the feral population," Dr Crook said.
"The expertise that is out there like modellers, researchers, people who work on country, people with local knowledge of pigs are going to help us make these decisions about what is going to work best in that particular geographic area."
The $64 billion question that Dr Crook gets asked all the time is how fast would a disease like FNM or ASF spread if it made it into Australia.
"People get frustrated because my standard response to that is, it depends," she said.
"It depends on how soon someone says something's not right, because if there's a gap that means in the period between someone seeing something and then telling someone and then us getting some samples, a lot of animals have potentially moved in that time.
"That's why it's so important that if you see something that is not right, please tell someone"
