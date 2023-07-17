Market steady at Silverdale

Agents reported a yarding of 623 head at Silverdale last Wednesday, with the market remaining similar to previous weeks
T and K Falkenhagen sold Linousin cross grain assist cows for 226c or $1493 and Speckle Park heavy heifers for 259c or $1517.
A pen of Santa cows from D and G Kirchner sold for 220c or $1272.
JF and AC Bell sold Brangus cows for 224c or $1344. They also sold Brangus full mouth ox for 272c or $1972.
Cronk Family Trust sold Droughtmaster bulls for 241c or $2195.
Chrabray heavy steers from EA and JK Windolf sold for 295c or $1947.
Rosevale ParkSanta sold Santa heavy feeder steers for 309c or $1506.
LC and GA Little sold Charolais cross light feeder steers for 311c or $1199.
Rugby Farms sold Santa grain assist heifers for 299c or $1342 and Charbray feeder heifers for 279c or $1042.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from ME Cahill sold for 263c or $680.
K Brown sold Charbray weaner steers for 320c or $712.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.