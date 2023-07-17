It is a long way from Victoria to Boulia, but worth every kilometre for the Victorian camel Firebelly Em and her trainer Peter Hodge of Shepparton, who made the journey for the annual Boulia Camel Races over the weekend.
Firstly, the duo claimed the 400m Mile Flyer. before backing up with a spectacular win in the 1500m Better Beer Cup, the richest and most coveted camel race to win in Australia, by a nose.
The Better Beer Cup is Australia's most prestigious camel race win, being the longest and the richest in Australia and has long been touted as the Melbourne Cup of the camel racing world.
The win is a stunning return to the racetrack for legendary camel trainer Peter Hodge, who re-appeared on the racing circuit after a 12 year break.
Mr Hodge once trained 'Old Reggie Boy,' who is still remembered as Australia's most successful and prized camel, beaten in only three of his 68 races and revered as 'unbeatable' in his day.
As race caller Andrew Saunders announced the win by a nose he said, "I've been coming to Boulia Camel Races for 26 years and that's the greatest finish ever in a Cup!"
Winning trainer, Mr Hodge said on his brilliant return to the racing circuit "It's fantastic to be back here, I didn't expect to do here at Boulia what we've just done."
"I got Firebelly Em from a camel dairy, she was mad, she jumped all over the top of me and chased me out of the yards and I thought, she's got attitude and that's what they need to be a good racing camel," said Mr Hodge.
"You do lots and lots of work, you train them for a few months. They were wild so I couldn't even lead her a few weeks ago. The harder you work the luckier you get and that's what happens when you have a go."
Winning jockey, 19 Year-old winning jockey Cassidy Sharpe of Newcastle, NSW recounted the race, "the start was really good, I was in the seventh barrier so you don't really know how you're going to go there, but Firebelly came across and she found her gap and she just kept in that good spot."
"The other camel Billy came around me and hit the front and I was a little bit worried because Billy was on the move, but something just came out of Firebelly then," she said.
"I held my breath a little bit too much through the midway of the race and then I stopped for a second, relaxed and breathed.
"Then we got around that corner and it was a good feeling, when you push it and you get over that finish line," said Cassidy.
"Physically and mentally, it's all in your head and if you give up in your head the camel is going to give up as well.
"At the line I didn't know if I had won, it was so close. It was a surreal feeling knowing either me one of my great friends had won and it was really great being on the finish line with her and then hearing Firebelly's name I was insanely stoked."
"This is my first Boulia Camel Races, my first year doing the Outback camel racing circuit and I'm really loving it."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.