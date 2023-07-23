With my last season in the NT back in 2014 and living in Brisbane and Toowoomba since then it is safe to say I am quite disconnected from my country roots. However, growing up on sheep and cattle stations north of Longreach, I do believe I have a strong understanding and empathy for those on the land.
Talking to mates and old family friends who still reside in country Queensland recently, things have really been turbulent from sustained drought to life changing rain, some floods. Skyrocketing commodity prices and then a market correction. Things have not quite been smooth sailing, nor has it ever been with a life on the land.
One thing that has been playing on my mind recently is "When's this next drought coming?" It's like anything in the future: no one has a clue. One thing is for sure though, it is coming. A term that has been thrown around for many years is the idea of 'drought proofing.' Improved water capacity, pasture management and many other things that farmers and graziers are doing to ensure they are as well prepared as they can be for the next drought.
However, what are we doing to drought proof our health and wellbeing? Rural Australia's mental health takes a flogging during tough times. Sadly there is a direct correlation with intensity and length of drought and increased suicide rates.
This gets me thinking. I know as a business owner, son and husband the return on investment when speaking to a mental health professional. Seeking help has allowed me to gain new tools for when things inevitably get tough again. It has helped level out the big highs and lows when the unexpected happens and maintain a good state of mind.
That's why I am recommending you reach out and work on drought proofing your mind now, when times are good. Reach out to a local counsellor, psych or even start with your GP. Get some mental health reps in and be prepared for the next rough period. Then when you have seen the return on that investment, tell your mate, loved ones or even the local publican so they can feel empowered to do the same.
If you or anyone you know would like to speak to a mental health counsellor for free text or call TIACS on 0488 846 988 (M-F 8am-10pm AEST). Free, confidential, and easy to use, TIACS is the mental health counselling service you tell your mates about!
