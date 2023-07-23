One thing that has been playing on my mind recently is "When's this next drought coming?" It's like anything in the future: no one has a clue. One thing is for sure though, it is coming. A term that has been thrown around for many years is the idea of 'drought proofing.' Improved water capacity, pasture management and many other things that farmers and graziers are doing to ensure they are as well prepared as they can be for the next drought.

