Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Lilydale Charolais Invitational sale averages $7043

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated July 15 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull at $15,000 was Bird Hill Samson with the buyer Ben Fogg, Eskdale Cattle, Eskdale and vendor Janice Spreadborough, Bird Hill Charolais,Blenheim. Picture Helen Walker
Top price bull at $15,000 was Bird Hill Samson with the buyer Ben Fogg, Eskdale Cattle, Eskdale and vendor Janice Spreadborough, Bird Hill Charolais,Blenheim. Picture Helen Walker

A top of $15,000 was achieved at the 16th annual Lilydale Invitational sale held at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds, after 46 bulls were offered sold for an average of $7043 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.