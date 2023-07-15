A top of $15,000 was achieved at the 16th annual Lilydale Invitational sale held at the Toogoolawah Showgrounds, after 46 bulls were offered sold for an average of $7043 on Saturday.
Eskdale Cattle, Eskdale, near Toogoolawah, selected Bird Hill Samson, an early maturing heavily muscled bull with a very short coat, who was offered by Jim and Janice Spreadborough, Bird Hill Charolais, Blenheim.
He was selected by Ben Fogg, and Eddie Carlton, who manage Eskdale Cattle for owners Matt and Melissa George.
Mr Fogg said the bull appealed because he was nice and square, yet a very compact bull.
"He had an eye muscle area of 150 sq cm, and weighed 905kg at 22 months," he said.
"He certainly will add some punch in his calves."
Overall, Eskdale Cattle were also the volume buyers at the sale, finishing with seven bulls to average $9111.
These bulls will be used over Droughtmaster Santa Gertrudis cross cows, breeding calves for the weaner market.
Vendor Janice Spreadborough, said Bird Hill Samson stood out as a calf and was a favourite of hers.
"Overall we are happy with our draft of eight bulls that sold to average $10,125," she said.
Other vendor results include Ross Sticklen and Janine Lau, Lilydale Charolais, who sold 12 bulls to average $6333. As well, they two stud cows sold to a top of $2500 and three heifers topped at $3000.
Natasha Schutz, Sandy Ridge Charolais, Blenheim, sold eight bulls to average $5300.
Ashley ad Michelle Casten, Cheyenne Charolais, Nobby sold one bull for $5000 and one stud cow for $4000.
Greg and Kel Kelly, Juandah Grazing, Guluguba sold 10 bulls to average $6100.
David and Helen Reid, Reids Charolais, Haly Creek sold nine bulls to average $7667.
Sale chairman Ross Sticklen said it was pleasing to see so many repeat buyers who are solid commercial cattlemen operate at the sale from a large area.
Agents: Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew
Auctioneers Garth Weatherall and Jack Fogg.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
