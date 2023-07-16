Hemp is emerging as a potential rotation crop on the Atherton Tablelands.
Grower Joe Trimarchi has planted a new fibre variety on 20 hectares of his farm on the outskirts of Atherton.
Although not a newcomer to hemp - he's been growing the crop since 2017 - this time Mr Trimarchi is growing fibre seed, and supplying to Ecofibre Limited, an Australian listed biotechnology company that produces and sells hemp derived products to consumers and retailers domestically and internationally.
Mr Trimarchi is currently the only grower in Far North Queensland.
He has farmed in Atherton for decades, growing cane and other crops like maize and potatoes and believes hemp will fit nicely with the crop rotation.
The hemp crop is taking shape in dual rows, a move Mr Trimarchi hopes will boost production and improve plant growth.
Andrew Linnertson, national field operations manager for Ananda Food - the Australian-based operation of Ecofibre - said Mr Trimarchi was growing a next generation variety which was earmarked to produce fibre seed.
"I think there is massive potential for hemp in this region," Mr Linnertson said.
"It's really great for rotation.
"It's a quick crop, generally planted in June and harvested at the end of August/September.
"We see a lot of benefits in using it as a crop in rotation and we see opportunity in the region with the fluctuations in cane commodities as well as the utilisation of the land."
Mr Linnertson said the variety was more suited to the sub-tropical climate for seed production.
"The temperatures here allows it to be grown through winter, whereas it needs to be planted earlier in other regions like the Hunter Valley," Mr Linnertson said.
"The variety is latitude responsive as well."
The next generation variety has achieved yields of between 1.4 to 1.6 tonnes to the hectare, however, there is room to increase, he said.
"Hemp is a pH neutral plant, so there's no nitrogen drawdown.
"It adds biomass to the soil and it also increases the biological activity within the soil.
"Therefore, as the following crops come through you actually see a better result."
Mr Linnertson said while hemp was not a "million dollar crop" it provided benefits in crop rotation and land utilisation with a "good gross margin at the end".
