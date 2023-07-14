Noted beef producer the late Ashley McKay OAM will long be remembered with the announcement that two memorial bursaries providing academic and professional development opportunities will bear his name.
The Ashley McKay Memorial Bursary will be funded by the Australian Horizons Foundation and proudly administered by Property Rights Australia.
Both the cattle and horse sport industries lost a fearless advocate when Mr McKay was killed in a tragic on-property accident near Injune in April, 2021
Mr McKay was instrumental in the formation of the Australian Campdraft Association and was its founding President in 1972.
He was also a vocal and strident advocate for the rights of primary producers over many years, particularly through organisations such as Property Rights Australia and the Cattlemen's Union of Australia.
Chairman of Property Rights Australian Jim Willmott said the PRA is honoured to be working with the Australian Horizons Foundation to help identify future leaders wanting to pursue academic studies in science and helping develop future advocates for the Australian agriculture industry.
"Australian Horizons Foundation is dedicated to supporting rural Australian communities by distributing funds raised through its' major raffles program, to rural focused community groups and other charities," he said.
PRA Treasurer Joanne Rea was a long-time colleague and friend of Ashley McKay both on previous PRA Boards and Cattlemen's Union committee said that rarely does one meet anyone with all the qualities Ashley held.
"He was intelligent, a critical thinker, a hard worker, an advocate for industry, and he stood his ground," Mrs Rea said.
The first bursary is targeted at Year 12 students having recently completed high school, to undertake a rangeland science or similar degree/diploma.
The second bursary is focused on someone who has been engaged in the Australian agricultural sector who wishes to improve their skills, and better advocate for their industry.
Initially the Bursary will target applicants in the Northern Territory, Queensland and the Kimberly and Pilbara regions of Western Australia.
PRA Vice Chairman Dale Stiller said the late Ashley McKay was generous mentor to himself and a rare advocate for rural Australia.
"Ashley made a significant contribution over many decades and was able to apply knowledge and context to meet the current challenges of the day," Mr Stiller said.
Chair and co-founder of the Australian Horizons Foundation, John Bethel, said it was the Foundation's mission to support and advance the rural sector.
"Education is the key to everything" he said,
"We are delighted to partner with PRA to administer this bursary, which will provide practical financial assistance to individuals with a passion for Ag and a commitment to the rural sector.
"AHF believes this is a terrific way to not only recognise Ashley's enormous impact, but to create pathways for others through tertiary study, and opportunities to develop advocacy skills.
"The future is in the hands of our young, and we need to encourage and support their educations, and empower more rural advocates.
"This bursary will help achieve that."
*More details regarding the Bursary application process will be announced via the PRA website and Facebook page and the Australian Horizons Foundation.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.