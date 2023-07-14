The Queensland Government has released a public discussion paper on the statutory review of the Rural and Regional Adjustment Act 1994.
The Act establishes the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority.
It is the vehicle for delivering many of the Government's financial assistance schemes, to a wide variety of clients in many regions of the State.
QRIDA is Australia's premier provider of financial assistance to the rural and regional sector, approving more than 53,400 grants and loans applications totalling $657 million in 2021-22.
This includes natural disaster assistance and Rural Economic Development Grants, as well as other schemes such as the Household Waste Payment Scheme and the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Scheme.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said QRIDA is the primary vehicle for the delivery of the Palaszczuk Government's assistance to victims of natural disasters as well as to many other individuals and businesses across Queensland.
"It's essential that this assistance be provided as efficiently and expeditiously as possible," he said.
"While the current arrangements are working well, it is always possible to do better, so I look forward to suggestions and proposals from the public on how we can improve the delivery of these schemes."
The Act requires a review of its provisions every 10 years.
The discussion paper seeks feedback on issues including customer experience, streamlining processes, public accountability and transparency, QRIDA's powers of recovering assistance provided and the scope of QRIDA schemes.
The review relates to the provisions of the Rural and Regional Adjustment Act 1994. The review does not include funding levels or the details of decisions or assistance provided under individual assistance schemes.
Public submissions are sought on the discussion paper. The discussion paper is available on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' e-Hub engagement website - https://daf.engagementhub.com.au/. Submissions close at midnight on 28 July, 2023.
Information on QRIDA and the schemes it administers is available at https://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/.
