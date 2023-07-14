Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Food and fibre grants to grow Queensland's beef, hort exports

July 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas is ramping up efforts to promote Shepard avocados to close neighbours. Picture file
Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas is ramping up efforts to promote Shepard avocados to close neighbours. Picture file

The state government and industry are teaming up to increase exports of horticulture, beef and fish to international markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.