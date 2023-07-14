Food and fibre grants to grow Queensland's beef, hort exports

The state government and industry are teaming up to increase exports of horticulture, beef and fish to international markets.
Shepard avocados, macadamias, mangoes, melons, persimmons, coral trout and grain-fed beef are all set to benefit.
The Food and Fibre to Market: Industry Partnerships Program (FF2M) program will provide $600,000 to eight industry partners to co-fund supply chain and market development projects totalling $1.7 million that target markets including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India and the United States.
The projects seek to strengthen and deepen the shared knowledge and expertise of Queensland's agricultural supply chain partners - growers, exporters, importers and retailers.
FF2M recipient, Avocados Australia will receive $100,000 towards further developing their Shepard avocado supply chains to Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.
Educational workshops for importers and new marketing resources targeting both consumers and chefs will serve to fuel the growing demand in Asia for Queensland's green-skin avocados.
The project valued at $250,000 will provide further stimulus to the Australian avocado industry's broader international export program over the next two years.
Another FF2M collaborative project is with Austchilli in Bundaberg and their grower partners to undertake a promotional program designed to increase exports of value-added AvoFresh products to Malaysia; Singapore and Indonesia.
Australian Macadamia Society will use its grant to develop and implement an Australian macadamia festival in India, while the Australian Mango Industry Association will further develop mango industry supply chains to the US by improving growers' export capability.
North Queensland's Daintree Fresh and their supply chain partners will trial a new, sweet, white-fleshed melon - Emperor's Pearl for the Japanese market, while Persimmons Australia will map supply chains and undertake trial shipments of persimmons to Southeast Asian markets and build growers' export capability.
Funding for Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, in partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia, will go towards increasing Queensland's market share of grain-fed beef in the US.
Tropical Agri Food Industry Network, in partnership with the Australian Reef Fish Trading Company, will develop fresh and frozen coral trout products and create a brand development strategy for new international markets.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said growing international trade was critical to the future prosperity of agriculture, fishing and forestry industries and regional communities.
"The best way to increase our exports is to work in partnership with industry. Government and industry are much stronger and more effective when we work as a team," Mr Furner said.
Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas said with 99pc of Shepard avocados grown in Queensland, the domestic market was strong and secure, which meant that Avocados Australia could ramp up its efforts to promote Shepard avocados to our closest neighbours.
"The increased marketing and brand awareness activities supported by the Queensland government, combined with the growing Asian consumer-demand for Shepards and the success of sea freight means that Shepard avocado exports could potentially grow by another 15 per cent in the next few years," Mr Tyas said.
